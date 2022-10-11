Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hyde Park Stories: Spinning Water and Bird of Peace
Two statues in Nichols Park tell of a dream some people had during urban renewal. As with most utopias, the dream was dashed on the rocks of human nature. After World War II, Hyde Park was at a crossroads. During the war, there was a massive expansion of industry in Chicago; workers flooded into a city without enough housing. Landlords illegally subdivided poorly maintained, aging apartments. Too many families shared bathrooms, cooked on bad wiring and died in fires. People moved frequently, caring little about the community. They bought cars, streets were congested and small stores suffered because people shopped where there were parking lots. Crime was so high in May of 1952, 25% of the crime in the city of Chicago happened in Hyde Park.
Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant, running for 5th Ward alderman
Joshua Gray, a South Shore resident with a background in municipal politics, education and activism, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward, saying his professional experiences position him well to perform alderperson's roles in policy and constituent services. He is a former aide to South Side Ald. David Moore...
Park District soliciting community input for updated Washington Park Framework Plan
The Chicago Park District is updating its framework plan for Washington Park and is seeking residents for a Community Steering Committee. On Sept. 28, the Park District also held its first of several community engagement forums for the next year, soliciting input from neighbors in an "open dialogue to explore common goals and work towards an inclusive vision for Washington Park" at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.
New COVID boosters for kids 5 and up are coming. But half of Chicago’s 5- to 11-year-olds remain unvaccinated
Children between 5 and 11 years old could be eligible for the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster ahead of a potential winter surge. But in Chicago, half of 5- to 11-year-olds have yet to complete the primary COVID vaccine series. The rollout of the bivalent booster for children between 5 and...
Review: 'Punch 9' offers sweeping look at Harold Washington's life and legacy
Editor's note: This review was originally published on October 22, 2021. At the beginning of “Punch 9 for Harold Washington,” a television interviewer asks the former mayor what he would like a future historian to write about his administration. “He’d probably say, ‘That was a turning point —...
U. of C. welcomes new carillonist Alex Johnson
The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon at Rockefeller Chapel has had a celebratory year during 2022 – its 90th anniversary and the welcoming of its seventh carillonist, Alex Johnson. Johnson, a new Hyde Park resident, succeeds the University of Chicago’s resident carillonist of seven years, Joey Brink. Excited to...
‘Clyde's’ serves the zen of the sandwich and then some
I'm a sucker for plays that use food as a metaphor for life, so the Chicago premiere of Lynn Nottage's “Clyde's” at Goodman Theatre had me at the first scene: At a road-side truck stop outside Reading, PA, Montrellous tries to tempt his boss – the owner of the eponymous eatery– Clyde, with a delectable grilled cheese sandwich featuring melted cheddar and garlic butter on toasted sourdough bread.
Kris Levy says public safety concerns sparked 5th Ward aldermanic run
Kris Levy, a South Shore wine and spirits distributor, is running for 5th Ward alderman, saying he can bring a focus on public safety through economic development and improve funding for local public schools. "I am very sensitive, given that I have three daughters and a wife,” said Levy. “When...
Martina Hone, city’s former chief engagement officer, stresses long experience in government in 5th Ward aldermanic run
Martina Hone, chief engagement officer for the City of Chicago since 2020, has stepped down from her role to run for 5th Ward alderwoman. An attorney who has spent decades working on Capitol Hill and in City Hall, Hone joins a crowded field of candidates to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston.
'Hypocrisy of Justice' concert and symposium to explore systemic inequality in the city this weekend
Richard Wright's 1940 novel "Native Son" tells the story of a young Black man living in poverty on Chicago's South Side in the 1930s, exploring rampant systemic injustices such as housing discrimination, displacement and racist policing - many of which still persist. In a continuation of Wright’s work, several Chicago journalists, scholars, activists and musicians will convene this weekend for a series of discussions and performances centered on these themes of injustice and strategies for change.
Cheers to the Hyde Park Herald
Radio and print are here to stay. Thank you for offering Hyde Park a smart, reliable voice. Thanks for giving all of us fair and equal voices. Hyde Park Stories/history enriches, embellishes and enhances all the important news. Long before we moved here, friends brought me to the Harper Theater...
Japanese garden bridge damaged after adjacent bush set on fire in Jackson Park
An arson incident in which a bush was set on fire late Wednesday evening has scorched part of the moon bridge in Jackson Park’s Garden of the Phoenix, rendering it out of commission. A Chicago Park District spokeswoman said that the bridge had already deteriorated with age and that...
Sergio Mims, celebrated film critic and historian, is dead at 67
Sergio Mims, a film critic, journalist, historian and raconteur who made a career out of written and audio commentary on cinema, and who put his love and encyclopedic knowledge of classical music and opera to use on a longtime WHPK radio show, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 67.
Brave Space Alliance changes leadership; move to South Shore planned in 2024
LaSaia Wade, who founded the South Side LGBTQ center Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place, in 2017, is out as the nonprofit's CEO. “We are grateful for the time and energy LaSaia dedicated toward making the organization what it is today," said board chair Channyn Lynne Parker, director of strategic partnerships at Howard Brown Health, in a statement. "She will always be known as the founder of this vital community organization.”
Phillip L. Jones, longtime Hyde Park mobile painter, is looking for a storefront
Phillip L. Jones was set up at the corner of 52nd Street and Harper Avenue on Sept. 17, when I ran into him selling paintings. A long line of canvasses of all different sizes and styles stretched down the length of the street. His paintings range from abstract designs to...
STEM opportunities for CPS students
Mad Science of Chicago is proud to partner with the Chicago Public School Board’s Out-of-School Time (OST) team to bring STEM opportunities to elementary students in Hyde Park and throughout the city. Our strategic partnership with CPS enables us to provide hands-on workshops before and after school, or during lunch, that are funded by the CPS Board. This comes at a time when our local children need this type of imaginative learning and discovery more than ever!
Police say similarities between 3 Thursday morning robberies suggest ‘possible pattern’
The University of Chicago Police Department says three robberies that occurred within around 21 minutes of each other morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, in Hyde Park share similar characteristics, thus suggesting a possible pattern. At around 11:30 a.m., a suspect stole the purse of a victim walking to their car...
Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92
Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
Chicago Public Libraries declares branches 'book sanctuaries'
Banned Book Week the first week of October, and the city and Chicago Public Library established "Book Sanctuaries" at all 81 branches. To commemorate the action at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., titles like J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye," Munro Leaf's "The Story of Ferdinand" (banned by Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco), Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Art Spiegelman's "Maus" and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz," a children's book about a transgender girl.
