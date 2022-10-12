Read full article on original website
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
State Reschedules Rocks Village Bridge Opening for Today; Safety Signage Still Incomplete
The opening of the Rocks Village Bridge over the Merrimack River, between Haverhill and West Newbury, was rescheduled and now taking place today. The bridge was set to accept overhead automobile and marine traffic at noon, today, despite earlier announcements of a Monday opening. State officials rejected local calls for a truck exclusion despite 10 major accidents since it was refurbished during 2013 and 2014 at a cost of $12.6 million. Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say new warning signage is planned, but not completed.
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
EVERETT, Mass. — First responders have rescued a man hurt hours earlier in an industrial accident involving a shredder at an Everett, Massachusetts, business. Sky 5 showed dozens of firefighters and first responders around what appeared to be a large scrap metal shredder machine at a recycling business called Scrap-It Inc. at 431 Second Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for updates. Haverhill teachers voted Friday afternoon to strike Monday if state-ordered mediation, taking place this weekend, doesn’t achieve a breakthrough. Haverhill School Committee and Haverhill Education Association negotiators are talking this weekend under emergency orders by the state Labor...
A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash during this morning’s commuting hours on Interstate 495 in Andover. Massachusetts State Police troopers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to a crash on the southbound side of I-495 in Andover that involved two commercial trucks. Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and the department’s specialized units report a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right travel lane, waiting in queue to exit onto the ramp to I-93. At the same time, a box truck came from behind and struck the rear of the truck carrying the dumpster.
Howard Dempsey recalled how he was about to open his antique store for business one morning last October. "Somebody knocked on the door and came in and asked whether I had video coverage of the parking area," said Dempsey, a West Bridgewater business owner of more than 40 years. "He said his car had just been keyed."
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station. Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
