Haverhill, MA

high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

State Reschedules Rocks Village Bridge Opening for Today; Safety Signage Still Incomplete

The opening of the Rocks Village Bridge over the Merrimack River, between Haverhill and West Newbury, was rescheduled and now taking place today. The bridge was set to accept overhead automobile and marine traffic at noon, today, despite earlier announcements of a Monday opening. State officials rejected local calls for a truck exclusion despite 10 major accidents since it was refurbished during 2013 and 2014 at a cost of $12.6 million. Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say new warning signage is planned, but not completed.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows

READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
READING, MA
WHAV

Truck Driver Dies in Interstate 495 Rush Hour Crash in Andover

A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash during this morning’s commuting hours on Interstate 495 in Andover. Massachusetts State Police troopers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to a crash on the southbound side of I-495 in Andover that involved two commercial trucks. Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and the department’s specialized units report a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right travel lane, waiting in queue to exit onto the ramp to I-93. At the same time, a box truck came from behind and struck the rear of the truck carrying the dumpster.
ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Baker, Polito Here for Lawrence Police Station Groundbreaking; Project Long Backed by NECC

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station. Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Reminds Residents that Clothes and Mattresses are Banned from Curbside Trash

The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal

MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock.  Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property.  "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does.  Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
MALDEN, MA
Haverhill, MA
