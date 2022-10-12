ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountainside, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainside, NJ
rew-online.com

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich

Hodges Ward Elliott (“HWE”), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key, four-story hotel located in Old Greenwich, CT. The well-located Hyatt Regency Greenwich resides on a 14-acre site adjacent to I-95 and is situated between downtown Greenwich and...
GREENWICH, CT
rew-online.com

SSRGA law firm charging ahead with expansion

Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA), a full-service law firm based in New York City, has announced that Turek Roth Grossman LLP will join the firm effective October 17, 2022. Turek Roth Grossman, also based in New York, will practice under the name Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Adams & Co. Completes Deal Totaling 12,230 Square Feet at 463 Seventh Avenue

Manhattan’s forward-thinking, full-service real estate firm, Adams & Co. (Adams), has announced that The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, Inc., a social services organization that provides quality mental health, housing and social servicing to people of diverse backgrounds, has signed a 12,230-square-foot lease at 463 Seventh Avenue, subleasing part of the eighteenth floor.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Landlord#Garden State Parkway#Business Industry#Linus Business#Globe Avenue#Servepro#Linkedin
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15

The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Facebook
beckersasc.com

New Jersey health system buys 63K-square-foot medical office building

A 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, N.J., has sold, NJ BIZ reported Sept. 22. The unnamed buyer plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot ASC on the top floor of the medical office building. There are 43,000 square feet of leasable space available. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer...
CLIFTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy