Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
This Popular Retailer Is Expanding, Opening A New Store In Middletown, NJ
I must live under a rock, because there's a new store coming to the Middletown Plaza that has people pretty excited, and I've never heard of it before. The Middletown Plaza sits off 35 in Monmouth County, and up until last year or so one of the big anchor stores was a ShopRite.
rew-online.com
Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich
Hodges Ward Elliott (“HWE”), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key, four-story hotel located in Old Greenwich, CT. The well-located Hyatt Regency Greenwich resides on a 14-acre site adjacent to I-95 and is situated between downtown Greenwich and...
rew-online.com
SSRGA law firm charging ahead with expansion
Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA), a full-service law firm based in New York City, has announced that Turek Roth Grossman LLP will join the firm effective October 17, 2022. Turek Roth Grossman, also based in New York, will practice under the name Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP.
rew-online.com
Adams & Co. Completes Deal Totaling 12,230 Square Feet at 463 Seventh Avenue
Manhattan’s forward-thinking, full-service real estate firm, Adams & Co. (Adams), has announced that The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, Inc., a social services organization that provides quality mental health, housing and social servicing to people of diverse backgrounds, has signed a 12,230-square-foot lease at 463 Seventh Avenue, subleasing part of the eighteenth floor.
Netflix emerges as top bidder for huge studio complex at former N.J. Army base
Netflix has emerged as the lead bidder to purchase a 289-acre tract of land at the former Fort Monmouth Army base in Monmouth County, where the company plans to build a large production complex. The company said in a statement Wednesday that there is “still work to be done” on...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
theobserver.com
Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15
The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
beckersasc.com
New Jersey health system buys 63K-square-foot medical office building
A 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, N.J., has sold, NJ BIZ reported Sept. 22. The unnamed buyer plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot ASC on the top floor of the medical office building. There are 43,000 square feet of leasable space available. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022
The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
