ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
KIII 3News

'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Padre Island#South Texas#Nature Preserve#Linus Realestate#Canals#Christi City Council#Whitecap Preserve#Waves Resort#Ashlar Development#The Texas Hill Country
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Table Talk: What’s New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World this October

The wait is over and the food is fresh, with Sandi’s Diner officially opening up their new doors at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Like stepping back in time, the restaurant is ready to serve classic diner meals with a vibe you can’t find anywhere else. Current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 Staples St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy