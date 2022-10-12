Read full article on original website
Related
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Hot weekend in Corpus Christi before fall finally arrives in Texas
A cold front on Monday will drop highs into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will come with rain and thunderstorms for the Coastal Bend.
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business. Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma....
'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event. It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event. It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come...
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Motorcycle safety front and center after fatal accident, with 'Rock and Ride' in town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You could be seeing a lot more bikers on the roads this weekend. That's because of the 'Rock and Ride 2022' motorcycle event happening this weekend. A local father is sharing his son's story to warn drivers to please take an extra second to look out for motorcycles this weekend.
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials said Wednesday it’s going to cost about $17 million to renovate the region's airport. "Construction will basically last the whole calendar year of 2023,” said CCIA Aviation Director Tyler Miller. The federal government is covering 90 percent of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
Corpus Christi-based aircrew discovers, rescues shipwrecked fishermen after shark attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coast Guard Ocean Sentry aircrew from Corpus Christi discovered and rescued three fishermen Sunday after they were shipwrecked for 28 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. Before their rescue, the men tried to flag down oil rigs and shrimp boats off the coast of...
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials. The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to...
thebendmag.com
Table Talk: What’s New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World this October
The wait is over and the food is fresh, with Sandi’s Diner officially opening up their new doors at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Like stepping back in time, the restaurant is ready to serve classic diner meals with a vibe you can’t find anywhere else. Current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 Staples St.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0