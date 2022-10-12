ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tuscaloosa News

What is happening to conservatism? | GARY COSBY JR.

Midterm elections are right on the horizon. It will take only five seats changing hands to give the Republican Party a majority in the House. In the Senate, only a single seat needs to change hands to bring about a Republican majority. This is very likely to happen in both houses. Given...
POLITICS

