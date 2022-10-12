Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners approved funding to improve water infrastructure. An additional $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funding will go to the Albuqeurque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. This will go toward designing, building, and rehabilitating water and sewer systems in underserved communities.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1