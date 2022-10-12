ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxR0x_0iVLJfAB00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners approved funding to improve water infrastructure. An additional $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funding will go to the Albuqeurque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. This will go toward designing, building, and rehabilitating water and sewer systems in underserved communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police Department collecting gifts for children

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12. The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New townhomes with affordable units will soon hit the market in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new townhome development will soon be hitting the market in downtown Albuquerque. The Palladium townhomes at 2nd and Silver were built by Homewise, an organization that helps people become homeowners. It’s made up of 16 townhomes with 30% of those units classified as affordable housing. This is Homewise’s first new development […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community invited to help clean up the bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding a clean up event for the bosque. On Saturday, the Albuquerque Open Space Division is inviting volunteers to help clean up cattails at Tingley Beach and trash along the bosque and trails. Volunteers that sign up will also be part of a prize raffle and “weirdest trash” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Utility#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Experts discuss fentanyl crisis at Albuquerque Convention Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque releases report detailing homeownership gaps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says it is taking steps to close homeownership gaps in the city. Wednesday, the city released its housing equity needs assessment report. The report finds the deepest homeownership disparities are among Native American and African American households. The study looked at data for mortgage denial rates, home values, relative […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

PNM employee wins economic development award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico. Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Downtown preschool mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local preschool A Child’s Garden has a special feature: a mural inspired by its children. Sandria Cook based the design of this mural on the kids’ favorite activities while at school. It took her and her team several months to put the project together and they will dedicate it on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy