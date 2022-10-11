ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active Study at the Forefront of the Return of International Students

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – October 13, 2022 – After over two years of border closures and a world which has now changed forever, international students are beginning to study abroad again. Many industries suffered from the effects of COVID-19, but few more than the international education sector. The pandemic...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
SOCIETY
Markets Insider

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman predicts a housing-market slump and an exports decline - and suggests the Fed has already done enough to conquer inflation

Paul Krugman sees a housing-market slump and a drop in exports hitting the US economy over time. The Nobel laureate said the Fed has likely raised interest rates high enough to crush inflation. Krugman warned further rate hikes and a stronger dollar could destabilize the financial system. The US economy...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Prepare for back-breaking strikes’: Iran energy workers take action as protests against regime widen

Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike on Monday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. It’s the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads. There were also reports of a strike at...
PROTESTS
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
Fox Business

Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
REAL ESTATE
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Major insurer cuts off oil companies

It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
Fortune

Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change

The number of American universities in top spots are falling off the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, while the number of Chinese schools is rising. American higher education is losing its prestige. The number of U.S. universities in the top 100 of the World University Rankings by Times...
EDUCATION
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES

