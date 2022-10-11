Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Active Study at the Forefront of the Return of International Students
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – October 13, 2022 – After over two years of border closures and a world which has now changed forever, international students are beginning to study abroad again. Many industries suffered from the effects of COVID-19, but few more than the international education sector. The pandemic...
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman predicts a housing-market slump and an exports decline - and suggests the Fed has already done enough to conquer inflation
Paul Krugman sees a housing-market slump and a drop in exports hitting the US economy over time. The Nobel laureate said the Fed has likely raised interest rates high enough to crush inflation. Krugman warned further rate hikes and a stronger dollar could destabilize the financial system. The US economy...
‘Prepare for back-breaking strikes’: Iran energy workers take action as protests against regime widen
Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike on Monday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. It’s the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads. There were also reports of a strike at...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
PayPal just gave America an eerie glimpse into the future. There’s no going back
Our right to free expression is unquestionably the most significant of all the liberties we hold dear. It is the foundation of every right we enjoy, the reason why society exists in its current form, and the reason why it will continue to evolve each year, as long as this right exists.
Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
kitco.com
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change
The number of American universities in top spots are falling off the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, while the number of Chinese schools is rising. American higher education is losing its prestige. The number of U.S. universities in the top 100 of the World University Rankings by Times...
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
