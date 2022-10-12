Read full article on original website
North Andover Fire Dept. Offers Games, Demonstrations and More at ‘Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day’
The North Andover Fire Department is hosting a day of activities at “Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day” in Lawrence. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood St., Lawrence. Activities include demonstrations, virtual reality parachute jump, physical fitness competition,...
Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban Requires Signoffs from Area Communities and Fed Agency
With Tuesday’s reopening of the Rocks Village Bridge, attention once again centered on the future of truck traffic over the span. Appearing over WHAV, state Rep. Lenny Mirra explained why it’s not easy to ban trucks from using the bridge. “Here’s the problem. Massachusetts law requires that we...
City of Haverhill Health Department Offers Free Flu Clinic Today for Kids
The City of Haverhill’s Health Department is holding a free flu clinic for school-aged children. Flu shots are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. A limited supply is available and appointment is needed to receive a shot. To register your...
North Andover Fire Department Hosts Annual, Family-Friendly Open House Saturday
In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the North Andover Fire Department is hosting its annual open house. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the North Andover Fire Department, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover. Firefighters are offering firehouse tours, fire prevention information, a jaws of...
Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday
Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
Truck Driver Dies in Interstate 495 Rush Hour Crash in Andover
A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash during this morning’s commuting hours on Interstate 495 in Andover. Massachusetts State Police troopers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to a crash on the southbound side of I-495 in Andover that involved two commercial trucks. Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and the department’s specialized units report a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right travel lane, waiting in queue to exit onto the ramp to I-93. At the same time, a box truck came from behind and struck the rear of the truck carrying the dumpster.
Haverhill Reminds Residents that Clothes and Mattresses are Banned from Curbside Trash
The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.
Annual Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival Returns This Weekend Hosted by Haverhill Public Library
The Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival returns this weekend to the Haverhill Public Library with local authors, panel discussions and more. The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. More than 70 authors are hosting tables to market...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Presents Local Vendors and Food at Artisan Market Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is providing food, shopping and more during its 2022 indoor/outdoor Artisan Market. The market takes place rain or shine Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson. Sixty-seven handmade craft and food vendors are attending, including...
Haverhill Veterans Services Celebrates U.S. Navy 247th Birthday with Party and Trivia
Haverhill’s Veteran Services Department is throwing a celebration with a trivia challenge and cake in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday. The party takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. All are welcome to attend and participate...
State Reschedules Rocks Village Bridge Opening for Today; Safety Signage Still Incomplete
The opening of the Rocks Village Bridge over the Merrimack River, between Haverhill and West Newbury, was rescheduled and now taking place today. The bridge was set to accept overhead automobile and marine traffic at noon, today, despite earlier announcements of a Monday opening. State officials rejected local calls for a truck exclusion despite 10 major accidents since it was refurbished during 2013 and 2014 at a cost of $12.6 million. Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say new warning signage is planned, but not completed.
Community Celebrates Ted and Mary Murphy and Dedication of the Bridge Named in Their Honor
(Additional photographs below) Haverhill’s “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” was formally dedicated Wednesday morning with cheers and maybe even a few tears of joyful thanks. As WHAV reported first early last month, legislation to name the 1961-era bridge over Interstate 495, not far from the Murphy’s Garrison’s Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, was conceived by Haverhill attorney Sean P. Gleason and other members of the Penta Par 3 Golf Tournament Committee. At an outdoor ceremony at the golf course, Rep. Andy X. Vargas said the Murphy’s actually inspired the kind of cooperation it took to have the bridge named in their honor.
Mazza Becomes Plaistow, N.H., Police Captain After Promotion
Plaistow, N.H., Police Department’s Jason Mazza was promoted to captain last week. Capt. Mazza has been a member of the Plaistow Police Department since 2002. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from UMass Lowell, graduating in 2001. He began his career in Plaistow as a dispatcher and transferred to full-time police officer in 2007. Mazza attended the 143rd academy at New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council.
Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow
The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy
Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.
Baker, Polito Here for Lawrence Police Station Groundbreaking; Project Long Backed by NECC
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station. Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’
(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
Essex County Ghost Project Kicks Off Halloween with Ghost Hunt at Duston-Dustin Garrison House
The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder are celebrating the Halloween season with a ghost hunt and talk in Haverhill. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m., at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. The spooky night begins with a talk from Christi Brouder...
Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat
All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
State Grant Helps MakeIT Haverhill Hire Its First Employee; Also Pays for New Business Park Signage
Lisbeth Valdez was welcomed formally Friday as MakeIT Haverhill’s first paid employee. Thanks to state grant, Valdez is beginning work as the nonprofit’s program director. She was welcomed during a reception at the organization’s Washington Street building where a large, ceremonial state check was presented. MakeIT Haverhill...
