ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
ACTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Police Training#Recruit
NECN

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
whdh.com

Baker joins Lawrence Police as they break ground on new station

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police broke ground Tuesday for a new station in Lawrence. Governor Baker attended the ceremony, tossing dirt with police authorities, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, and the Lawrence City Council, to celebrate the state of the art facility. Police Chief Roy P. Vasque said the new...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle

The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy