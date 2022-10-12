Read full article on original website
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WMUR.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
NECN
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
whdh.com
Baker joins Lawrence Police as they break ground on new station
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police broke ground Tuesday for a new station in Lawrence. Governor Baker attended the ceremony, tossing dirt with police authorities, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, and the Lawrence City Council, to celebrate the state of the art facility. Police Chief Roy P. Vasque said the new...
Haverhill Teachers’ Union Disputes School Committee Statements, Says Issues Not Just About Money
The Haverhill teachers’ union, responding to the School Committee’s characterization of the state of current negotiations, said Thursday sticking points go beyond money and involve racial justice, health and safety and other working conditions. Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs told WHAV late Thursday afternoon the union strongly...
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
Rumors of Haverhill Teachers Strike Leads to Pre-Emptive State Labor Relations Hearing Today
Persistent rumors that Haverhill teachers plan a Friday vote to determine whether to strike came to a head Thursday when the Haverhill School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board. The state responded by calling for a hearing this morning to learn more from both the School...
WCVB
Man charged in NH church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
WMUR.com
CMC hires firm to conduct review sparked by accusations about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has hired a law firm to conduct an independent, external review of its cardiac surgery program and other issues following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. CMC announced Thursday that Horty, Springer & Mattern, of Pittsburgh, would evaluate the quality...
Man killed in construction-vehicle accident on King St. in Leicester
LEICESTER — A man died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Fire and medical responders, dispatched shortly before noon, found the man beneath the equipment, according to police. "First responders found that he had succumb to his injuries," Leicester...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle
The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
