Haverhill Teachers’ Union Disputes School Committee Statements, Says Issues Not Just About Money
The Haverhill teachers’ union, responding to the School Committee’s characterization of the state of current negotiations, said Thursday sticking points go beyond money and involve racial justice, health and safety and other working conditions. Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs told WHAV late Thursday afternoon the union strongly...
Defying State Labor Board Order, Haverhill Teachers Vote to Strike Monday if Forced Mediation Fails
This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for updates. Haverhill teachers voted Friday afternoon to strike Monday if state-ordered mediation, taking place this weekend, doesn’t achieve a breakthrough. Haverhill School Committee and Haverhill Education Association negotiators are talking this weekend under emergency orders by the state Labor...
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Rumors of Haverhill Teachers Strike Leads to Pre-Emptive State Labor Relations Hearing Today
Persistent rumors that Haverhill teachers plan a Friday vote to determine whether to strike came to a head Thursday when the Haverhill School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board. The state responded by calling for a hearing this morning to learn more from both the School...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
high-profile.com
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
Annual Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival Returns This Weekend Hosted by Haverhill Public Library
The Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival returns this weekend to the Haverhill Public Library with local authors, panel discussions and more. The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. More than 70 authors are hosting tables to market...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Presents Local Vendors and Food at Artisan Market Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is providing food, shopping and more during its 2022 indoor/outdoor Artisan Market. The market takes place rain or shine Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson. Sixty-seven handmade craft and food vendors are attending, including...
Whittier Tech Presents Options for Modernization and Accommodating Additional Students
As planners contemplate the future of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, top of mind are how large of a building is necessary to accommodate tomorrow’s student body and imagining future technologies. Whittier Tech staff and consultants from JCJ Architecture were on hand last Thursday afternoon to hear public...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
Baker, Polito Here for Lawrence Police Station Groundbreaking; Project Long Backed by NECC
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station. Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.
Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday
Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
North Andover Fire Dept. Offers Games, Demonstrations and More at ‘Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day’
The North Andover Fire Department is hosting a day of activities at “Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day” in Lawrence. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood St., Lawrence. Activities include demonstrations, virtual reality parachute jump, physical fitness competition,...
Community Celebrates Ted and Mary Murphy and Dedication of the Bridge Named in Their Honor
(Additional photographs below) Haverhill’s “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” was formally dedicated Wednesday morning with cheers and maybe even a few tears of joyful thanks. As WHAV reported first early last month, legislation to name the 1961-era bridge over Interstate 495, not far from the Murphy’s Garrison’s Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, was conceived by Haverhill attorney Sean P. Gleason and other members of the Penta Par 3 Golf Tournament Committee. At an outdoor ceremony at the golf course, Rep. Andy X. Vargas said the Murphy’s actually inspired the kind of cooperation it took to have the bridge named in their honor.
Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy
Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.
manchesterinklink.com
ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Nashua, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Nashua. The Nashua High School South volleyball team will have a game with Bishop Guertin High School on October 14, 2022, 12:15:00. The Nashua High School South volleyball team will have a game with Bishop Guertin High School on October 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
City of Haverhill Health Department Offers Free Flu Clinic Today for Kids
The City of Haverhill’s Health Department is holding a free flu clinic for school-aged children. Flu shots are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. A limited supply is available and appointment is needed to receive a shot. To register your...
