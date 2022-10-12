ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
high-profile.com

Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
WOBURN, MA
iheart.com

Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
PEABODY, MA
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
NewsBreak
Education
WHAV

Baker, Polito Here for Lawrence Police Station Groundbreaking; Project Long Backed by NECC

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station. Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday

Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Community Celebrates Ted and Mary Murphy and Dedication of the Bridge Named in Their Honor

(Additional photographs below) Haverhill’s “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” was formally dedicated Wednesday morning with cheers and maybe even a few tears of joyful thanks. As WHAV reported first early last month, legislation to name the 1961-era bridge over Interstate 495, not far from the Murphy’s Garrison’s Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, was conceived by Haverhill attorney Sean P. Gleason and other members of the Penta Par 3 Golf Tournament Committee. At an outdoor ceremony at the golf course, Rep. Andy X. Vargas said the Murphy’s actually inspired the kind of cooperation it took to have the bridge named in their honor.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy

Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
MANCHESTER, NH
