Haverhill, MA

NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
WHAV

Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow

The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
HAVERHILL, MA
wgbh.org

Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say

Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
BEVERLY, MA
iheart.com

Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
PEABODY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Schools Host Job Fairs at Bartlett, Greenleaf, Moody and Gateway Academy Schools

Haverhill Public Schools are hosting job fairs at four local schools to fill several teaching and non-teaching positions. Fairs take Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2:30-5 p.m., at Bartlett School and Assessment Center, 551 Washington St., Haverhill; Gateway Academy, 26 Belmont Ave., Haverhill; Greenleaf Academy, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford; and Moody School Early Learning Center, 58 Margin St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday

Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
METHUEN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
MANCHESTER, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma

SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library Partner Up to Present ‘Infusing Your Life with Herbs’

In a collaborative effort, the Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library are hosting a discussion on the many uses of herbs. Karen O’Brien of the Green Woman’s Garden leads the lecture. She is a master gardener and chair of the Agriculture Commission for Richmond, N.H. In the past, she acted as northeast district member delegate, botany and horticulture chair and chair of the New England Unit of the Herb Society of America; Secretary of the International Herb Association and Past President of the Greenleaf Garden Club of Milford. She has also edited and contributed to several Herb of the Year books and writes a gardening column for the Richmond Rooster.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
TEWKSBURY, MA
high-profile.com

Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
WOBURN, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

