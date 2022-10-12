Read full article on original website
CNBC
Digital World Acquisition Corp shares jump after Google Play Store approves Trump's Truth Social
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC set to take Trump Media public, jumped Thursday. The move comes after Google added former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform to its Play Store. The app had previously been barred from the store for content moderation concerns. Shares of DWAC closed...
CNET
Apple Is Living Rent Free in Mark Zuckerberg's Head
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sees the metaverse as a wondrous new stage of technology, filled with opportunities to work, play and communicate in completely new ways. You could watch an Imax movie on the moon, host a work conference in a Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired tavern or rock out on a stage with your favorite band.
9to5Mac
Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral
An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
Mark Zuckerberg takes a bizarre jab at Apple’s AR/VR headset
Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing jabs at each other ever since Apple, with iOS 14.5, introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature. The feature essentially allows users to control which apps and websites can track their behavior. And since iPhone users now have to opt-in to app tracking, Facebook’s advertising revenue has taken a substantial hit. According to some analysts, Facebook’s revenue in 2022 may end up being $10 billion less than it was in 2023.
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
MrBeast said he turned down $1 billion deal for his YouTube channel and associated companies
YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — said he'd be looking for closer to $10-20 billion to sell.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Digiday
Inside Google’s new PAIR workflow for advertisers, publishers
The bedrock of digital advertising — that’s third-party cookies, by the way — are not long for this world, causing the ad industry great difficulty when it comes to activating online ad campaigns. In January 2020 the Google Chrome team confirmed it would align with other web...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia
Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
AdWeek
Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform
Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
Digiday
How to understand emerging shopper personas this holiday season
Michael Burke, managing director, luxury, branded apparel and durables, Google. Shopping habits have changed in the last two years. Shifts in consumer demand and uncertainties like supply chain disruptions continue to shape how people shop. But throughout all the uncertainty, one thing remains the same: every purchase starts with a moment of curiosity. That holds true whether someone is shopping for sunset lamps or watching Y2K shopping hauls.
9to5Mac
Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event
Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
Digiday
Media Buying Summit Day 1: Harnessing tech to better reach a changed consumer
Programmatic buyers are always balancing a lot on the job, which is why there’s so much to talk about every year. Digiday’s annual fall Media Buying Summit kicked off on Wednesday, gathering media agency professionals with marketers and tech firms leaders in Palm Springs, Calif. The three-day conference is covering themes from across the industry, from sustainability standards and economic uncertainty to automation and new forms of measurement, such as attention.
protocol.com
Apple is launching a savings account with Goldman Sachs
Apple will team up with Goldman Sachs on a savings account for its cardholders, the latest expansion from the tech giant into financial services. Apple said Thursday that holders of the Apple Card will soon be able to open a "high-yield" savings account through Goldman that will connect to Apple's mobile wallet. The new savings account would include an option to automatically deposit Daily Cash rewards — Apple's term for the cash back it offers on purchases.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs
Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
