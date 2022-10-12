ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple Is Living Rent Free in Mark Zuckerberg's Head

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sees the metaverse as a wondrous new stage of technology, filled with opportunities to work, play and communicate in completely new ways. You could watch an Imax movie on the moon, host a work conference in a Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired tavern or rock out on a stage with your favorite band.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral

An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Mark Zuckerberg takes a bizarre jab at Apple’s AR/VR headset

Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing jabs at each other ever since Apple, with iOS 14.5, introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature. The feature essentially allows users to control which apps and websites can track their behavior. And since iPhone users now have to opt-in to app tracking, Facebook’s advertising revenue has taken a substantial hit. According to some analysts, Facebook’s revenue in 2022 may end up being $10 billion less than it was in 2023.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Media Agency#Media Company#Media Buyers
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Digiday

Inside Google’s new PAIR workflow for advertisers, publishers

The bedrock of digital advertising — that’s third-party cookies, by the way — are not long for this world, causing the ad industry great difficulty when it comes to activating online ad campaigns. In January 2020 the Google Chrome team confirmed it would align with other web...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia

Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
SOFTWARE
Digiday

How to understand emerging shopper personas this holiday season

Michael Burke, managing director, luxury, branded apparel and durables, Google. Shopping habits have changed in the last two years. Shifts in consumer demand and uncertainties like supply chain disruptions continue to shape how people shop. But throughout all the uncertainty, one thing remains the same: every purchase starts with a moment of curiosity. That holds true whether someone is shopping for sunset lamps or watching Y2K shopping hauls.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event

Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
BUSINESS
Digiday

Media Buying Summit Day 1: Harnessing tech to better reach a changed consumer

Programmatic buyers are always balancing a lot on the job, which is why there’s so much to talk about every year. Digiday’s annual fall Media Buying Summit kicked off on Wednesday, gathering media agency professionals with marketers and tech firms leaders in Palm Springs, Calif. The three-day conference is covering themes from across the industry, from sustainability standards and economic uncertainty to automation and new forms of measurement, such as attention.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
protocol.com

Apple is launching a savings account with Goldman Sachs

Apple will team up with Goldman Sachs on a savings account for its cardholders, the latest expansion from the tech giant into financial services. Apple said Thursday that holders of the Apple Card will soon be able to open a "high-yield" savings account through Goldman that will connect to Apple's mobile wallet. The new savings account would include an option to automatically deposit Daily Cash rewards — Apple's term for the cash back it offers on purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs

Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year

Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy