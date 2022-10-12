Read full article on original website
Digiday
Inside Google’s new PAIR workflow for advertisers, publishers
The bedrock of digital advertising — that’s third-party cookies, by the way — are not long for this world, causing the ad industry great difficulty when it comes to activating online ad campaigns. In January 2020 the Google Chrome team confirmed it would align with other web...
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
AdWeek
How Cannabis Brands Can Finish a Difficult Year on a High Note
In the space of three days in late 2021, the cannabis industry in the U.S. brought in north of $290 million, setting records for Thanksgiving Eve—better known in weed circles as Green Wednesday—Black Friday and the Thursday before Christmas, per researcher Akerna. To Read the Full Story Become...
techunwrapped.com
The end of cookies marks the future of digital marketing
Google’s new scheme, cookie-free will finally be installed in 2024, instead of in 2023 as planned. Bearing in mind that the Chrome browser has a share of 70% in Spain, this will be a great challenge for the different brands and companies. Third-party cookies are intended to collect data...
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
Digiday
On TikTok, DTC brand Crumbl Cookies looks to trends to target Gen Z
Direct-to-consumer brand Crumbl Cookies is turning up its TikTok activity and leveraging an organic, trend-focused approach to better target Gen-Z. To accomplish this, Crumbl is producing more creative and eye-catching content for the short-form video app. The brand has 3.03 million followers on Instagram, 1.59 million followers on Facebook and over 650,000 Twitter followers. But Crumbl is focusing this year on TikTok (where it has 6 million followers), tapping into organic growth that emerged as conversations about Crumbl were already happening on the platform (the brand gained 1.3 million followers from June 2021 to June 2022), as well as posting its own cookie-themed content.
entrepreneursbreak.com
How can a UX design agency improve your conversion rate?
Can UX design really affect conversion rate? Any business looking to invest in improving its user experience will most probably ask this question. After all, who wouldn’t want their investment to pay off?. There is a common misconception about UX design unnecessarily lengthening the time and cost of product...
How Product-led Content is Revolutionizing SaaS Marketing
Until a few years ago, content marketing was seen as a means of building brand awareness by simply offering value to the audience. Your audience seeks an answer to a query, they find the answer on your business blog and get to know about your brand. But there is one very crucial thing that they don't find out - that you have exactly the tool they need to solve their problem. You had the perfect opportunity to make it known, but by not mentioning your product anywhere in the content you likely lost a potential customer. This is what product-led content marketing is changing.
blockchainmagazine.net
Is Investing In Web3 For The Entertainment Department A Good Idea?
The currency of today is culture. Investing in cryptocurrencies during their first ten years of existence was straightforward: You could purchase bitcoin, ether, XRP, ADA, or any of the thousands of more exotic alt-coins. Prices skyrocketed and then crashed. Then, a change occurred. Since the clunky acronym “NFT” [for non-fungible...
Digiday
How to understand emerging shopper personas this holiday season
Michael Burke, managing director, luxury, branded apparel and durables, Google. Shopping habits have changed in the last two years. Shifts in consumer demand and uncertainties like supply chain disruptions continue to shape how people shop. But throughout all the uncertainty, one thing remains the same: every purchase starts with a moment of curiosity. That holds true whether someone is shopping for sunset lamps or watching Y2K shopping hauls.
Is Your Startup Ready for PR? Here's How to Know for Sure.
Here's a guide to help entrepreneurs understand when it's time to launch a PR campaign for their company, what they can achieve through it and what approaches to PR work best for startups.
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
geekwire.com
Leading like a scientist: Microsoft’s Jaime Teevan on the new mindset for the future of work
Success as a leader in the new era of work requires not just empathy but also a willingness to experiment. In other words, it requires a scientist’s mindset. That was the message from Jaime Teevan, Microsoft chief scientist and technical fellow, during her talk Oct. 6 at the GeekWire Summit, drawing from Microsoft research into issues including the impact of remote work on productivity, and the disconnect between leaders and employees in the transition to hybrid work.
How Holiday Marketing Can Help Enhance your Brand Image
The right approach and tactics can help brands build customer trust and credibility while increasing holiday sales.
The Era of Digitalization: Growing a Business through E-Commerce
The last few years have been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Industries have experienced unprecedented disruptions, the world has gone through numerous closures, and daily lives as we knew them have completely changed.
TikTok Rolls Out Showtimes, A Tool For Movie Marketers, Along With Other New Features As Annual Product Summit Begins
TikTok is kicking off its annual product event with a set of announcements, including a feature aimed at studio movie marketers called Showtimes on TikTok. In a blog post timed to the start of the TikTok World event, the division of China-based form ByteDance said Showtimes is designed to strengthen the link between movie communication happening on the platform and actual ticket sales. By TikTok’s estimate, 52% of people find a new movie, show or actor through its platform, and one in four viewers of movie ads there went on to buy a ticket. Trailers, showtimes and theater information based on...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Amplify, Droga5, Imagination & More
Hires and promotions are continuing to roll in some of the biggest agencies around the world. Let’s see who’s making moves and driving innovation this week in the industry. 72andSunny. Lora Schulson was promoted to head of production North America at 72andSunny. The promotion aims to accelerate the...
