Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for COVID again
Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was "surprised" by his positive test result.On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was "on the road again" following a negative test.On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid.""The rest of the tour is off," he added, signing off with his trademark "peace and love."Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico, including a stop in San Jose on Friday. In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cowboy Hat with a Plunging Pinstripe Dress
Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring-summer 2023 fashion show and when it came to her outfit, she basically recreated her memorable Met Gala look from the year prior — albeit a less dramatic take. Serving major Americana vibes, J.Lo wore a black suede cowboy hat, however, from...
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
Complex
Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen
Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
SFGate
How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour
Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer. The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
Meg Baird Announces New Album Furling, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Meg Baird has a new album on the way, her first solo record since 2015’s Don't Weigh Down the Light. It’s titled Furling and it’s out January 27 via Drag City. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has shared “Will You Follow Me Home?” with a video to preview the LP. Take a look below.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
3800 Degrees
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a viral phenomenon like few others. When you break down the streaming data, the endlessly controversy-baiting Baton Rouge rapper is one of the biggest artists in the world, with his own Fortnite emote to boot. Yet he remains a cult figure, with almost no radio support and few live performances, due to his enduring legal troubles. His fame is an example of what some critics have called “invisible music stardom,” the product of a fractured industry in which artists can rack up massive streaming numbers without being packaged and promoted to the public as pop artists usually are. There’s no real deliberate strategy behind his releases, aside from completely flooding the rap market and offering another song for the algorithm to shuffle. YouTube in particular is where YoungBoy is king: It’s a fitting platform for an artist whose lyrical threats and real-life exploits paint him as an extreme provocateur.
Beat Happening Announce Vinyl Reissues of Entire Catalog
Beat Happening have announced remastered vinyl reissues of their entire catalog: 1985’s Beat Happening, 1988’s Jamboree, 1989’s Black Candy, 1991’s Dreamy, 1992’s You Turn Me On, and the 2003 rarities and B-sides compilation Music to Climb the Apple Tree By. The six-album reissue campaign will arrive November 11 via Domino.
New Lizzo Documentary Gets Release Date
Back in May, HBO Max announced a forthcoming documentary about Lizzo. Now, the artist has revealed the title and release date of the film, as Billboard points out. Love, Lizzo arrives November 24 on the streaming platform. “Finally telling my story, my way,” she wrote. According to press...
Andrea Riseborough: ‘Acting is hard sometimes, but it’s not like working down a mine’
“Genes and geography” is how Andrea Riseborough explains the work ethic that has made her one of the most prolific actors around. Over the past decade and a half, she has made two or three films a year, and that’s not including her many detours into TV. “I’m from the north-east of England and we are not a workshy people,” she says.
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said 1 Beatles Song Convinced Him ‘Anything Was Possible’
Oasis' Noel Gallagher said one of The Beatles' songs made him think anything was possible whereas Nirvana songs reminded him of the horrors of life.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
