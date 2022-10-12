ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CBS Sacramento

Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for COVID again

Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was "surprised" by his positive test result.On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was "on the road again" following a negative test.On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid.""The rest of the tour is off," he added, signing off with his trademark "peace and love."Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico, including a stop in San Jose on Friday. In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cowboy Hat with a Plunging Pinstripe Dress

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring-summer 2023 fashion show and when it came to her outfit, she basically recreated her memorable Met Gala look from the year prior — albeit a less dramatic take. Serving major Americana vibes, J.Lo wore a black suede cowboy hat, however, from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Columbus Dispatch

Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
COLUMBUS, OH
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen

Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
MUSIC
SFGate

How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour

Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer. The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.
MUSIC
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

3800 Degrees

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a viral phenomenon like few others. When you break down the streaming data, the endlessly controversy-baiting Baton Rouge rapper is one of the biggest artists in the world, with his own Fortnite emote to boot. Yet he remains a cult figure, with almost no radio support and few live performances, due to his enduring legal troubles. His fame is an example of what some critics have called “invisible music stardom,” the product of a fractured industry in which artists can rack up massive streaming numbers without being packaged and promoted to the public as pop artists usually are. There’s no real deliberate strategy behind his releases, aside from completely flooding the rap market and offering another song for the algorithm to shuffle. YouTube in particular is where YoungBoy is king: It’s a fitting platform for an artist whose lyrical threats and real-life exploits paint him as an extreme provocateur.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Beat Happening Announce Vinyl Reissues of Entire Catalog

Beat Happening have announced remastered vinyl reissues of their entire catalog: 1985’s Beat Happening, 1988’s Jamboree, 1989’s Black Candy, 1991’s Dreamy, 1992’s You Turn Me On, and the 2003 rarities and B-sides compilation Music to Climb the Apple Tree By. The six-album reissue campaign will arrive November 11 via Domino.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Lizzo Documentary Gets Release Date

Back in May, HBO Max announced a forthcoming documentary about Lizzo. Now, the artist has revealed the title and release date of the film, as Billboard points out. Love, Lizzo arrives November 24 on the streaming platform. “Finally telling my story, my way,” she wrote. According to press...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

