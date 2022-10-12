Odum headlines ISU Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State has announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men’s Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men’s Basketball).

All five will be inducted at a banquet on February 3rd, 2023.

