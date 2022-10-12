ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Odum headlines ISU Hall of Fame Class

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvmxR_0iVLGoV100

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State has announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men’s Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men’s Basketball).

All five will be inducted at a banquet on February 3rd, 2023.

WTWO/WAWV

Washington beats Monrovia 3-1

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWP/WAWV) – The Washington girls soccer team rallied to beat Monrovia 3-1 on Thursday evening. Izzie Howell scored 2 goals including the game winner in the first overtime period. Emma Dant added the other goal for the Lady Hatchets in the second overtime. Ann Standeford scored the lone goal for Monrovia. Up next […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

