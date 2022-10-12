Odum headlines ISU Hall of Fame Class
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State has announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men’s Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men’s Basketball).
All five will be inducted at a banquet on February 3rd, 2023.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0