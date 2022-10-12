New York mayor Eric Adams said that “good weed” will be grown in Brooklyn as he appointed Dasheeda Dawson the new founding director of the Cannabis NYC initiative.The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) launched Cannabis NYC to support “the development of a thriving and equitable cannabis industry” and “cannabis entrepreneurs.”It is legal for adults over 21 to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use in New York.“Not only is a tree going to grow in Brooklyn, but some good weed [too,]” the mayor said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More New York City mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergencyWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingInside a cryogenic freezing facility with almost 200 human bodies on ice

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO