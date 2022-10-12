Read full article on original website
NYC mayor says all boroughs will host migrants: 'No one gets a pass'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Tuesday that the migrant crisis would be felt citywide. In response, Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Eric Adams says ‘good weed’ will be grown in Brooklyn as he announces Cannabis NYC director
New York mayor Eric Adams said that “good weed” will be grown in Brooklyn as he appointed Dasheeda Dawson the new founding director of the Cannabis NYC initiative.The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) launched Cannabis NYC to support “the development of a thriving and equitable cannabis industry” and “cannabis entrepreneurs.”It is legal for adults over 21 to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use in New York.“Not only is a tree going to grow in Brooklyn, but some good weed [too,]” the mayor said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More New York City mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergencyWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingInside a cryogenic freezing facility with almost 200 human bodies on ice
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
New York Post
Victim of brutal NYC subway attack reveals gruesome injuries, rips into Mayor Adams
The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams. “Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Woman, 26, jumps to her death from Times Square rooftop bar: NYPD
“We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected,” Hyatt Hotels Corporation general manager Tom Blundell said in a statement.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
New York City officials said that a man jumped from The Row hotel in Times Square and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers on Friday morning
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
