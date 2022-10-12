ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams says 'good weed' will be grown in Brooklyn as he announces Cannabis NYC director

New York mayor Eric Adams said that “good weed” will be grown in Brooklyn as he appointed Dasheeda Dawson the new founding director of the Cannabis NYC initiative.The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) launched Cannabis NYC to support “the development of a thriving and equitable cannabis industry” and “cannabis entrepreneurs.”It is legal for adults over 21 to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use in New York.“Not only is a tree going to grow in Brooklyn, but some good weed [too,]” the mayor said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More New York City mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergencyWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingInside a cryogenic freezing facility with almost 200 human bodies on ice
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
