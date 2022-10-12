Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Your 4-year-old child is not transgender
Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
Suburban woman using her own struggle with infertility to get other Black women talking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20% of women of child-bearing age who want to have children are not able to. The heartbreak of infertility affects women of all races, but in the Black community, it happens more than we know, and more than we talk about.We've reached out to experts in maternal and mental health to better explain the challenges Black women are facing.We start with a suburban mother who shares her own struggles with infertility.Kenisha and Stacy Leak are the proud parents of Aiden and Carter. They make it look easy,...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
Medical News Today
LGBTQ youth coming out younger, facing more discrimination
A new report examines the realities facing LGBTQ youth as they reveal their sexual orientation and gender identities. The report focuses on the growing number of children who come out before turning 13. They face more victimization and discrimination than their older peers, as well as more ideas of suicide...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Doctor issues warning to women after mum shares 'secret' to giving birth in '20 minutes'
Having a baby can be one of the most exciting milestones in a couple’s life, but it’s only natural for those expecting a baby to be at least a little nervous about the actual birth - which can take hours - and even days - in some instances.
Healthline
Low Birth Weight May Be Linked to Childhood Development: What Parents Should Know
Researchers say low birth weight may be a more significant factor in childhood development issues than previously thought. They report that infants born in the lowest 25th percentile in birth weight are more likely to develop issues with fine motor and communication skills. Experts say more programs are needed to...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
MedicalXpress
Study explores links between people taking multiple medications and dementia diagnosis
People with dementia are likely to have taken more than three medications for other health conditions in the five years directly before their diagnosis, according to new research. The study is the first to provide an in-depth exploration of the links between evolving polypharmacy—which involves a patient being prescribed more...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
HIV treatment in South Africa: how to help people stay on ARVs when life gets in the way
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has turned HIV into a manageable chronic condition. When ART is working effectively, HIV cannot be transmitted. This allows people with HIV to live fuller lives without the fear of infecting others. It’s also led global HIV control efforts to focus on increasing ART coverage. The aim is to improve the health of people living with HIV, and to decrease and eventually halt the spread of the virus.
36% of US counties are ‘maternity care deserts,’ raising risks for women and babies, new report finds
CNN — About 36% of all US counties are “maternity care deserts,” and the number of counties where there is limited or no access to maternity care appears to be growing, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by the infant and maternal health nonprofit...
MedicalXpress
Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts
Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
physiciansweekly.com
Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) in HIV Infection
This research aimed to determine whether PROs (patient-reported outcome measures) should be utilized with HIV-positive individuals (PLHIV). To assist in deciding which assertions ought to be substantiated by evidence, a scientific group made up of experts in the technique of PROMs offered their suggestions. Findings about the coverage, applicability, and psychometric features of PROMs in PLHIV were discovered after an exhaustive evaluation of the relevant literature was conducted. In addition, a Delphi survey was conducted to determine whether or not a panel of doctors who are actively practicing their profession and a panel of patient representatives are in general agreement with one another. Even though the Delphi process produced four overarching concepts and ten ideas, it also brought to substantial light disputes both within the collectives and between the perspectives of health professionals and PLHIV. Even though PROMs are effective in improving HIV care, several obstacles still impede medical practitioners from using them on a large scale. It is impossible to deliver treatment centered on the patient until such barriers are removed.
MedicalXpress
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
MedicalXpress
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
TODAY.com
This mom's 14-year-old was denied medication to protect a fetus that didn't exist
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 14-year-old child with rheumatoid arthritis was initially denied medication essential to her quality of life because she was of "child-bearing age" and could become pregnant, her mother and doctor told TODAY. After confronting the pharmacist, the mom said the prescription was filled 24 hours later.
MedicalXpress
New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy
As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
