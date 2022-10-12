ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Your 4-year-old child is not transgender

Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
SOCIETY
CBS Chicago

Suburban woman using her own struggle with infertility to get other Black women talking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20% of women of child-bearing age who want to have children are not able to. The heartbreak of infertility affects women of all races, but in the Black community, it happens more than we know, and more than we talk about.We've reached out to experts in maternal and mental health to better explain the challenges Black women are facing.We start with a suburban mother who shares her own struggles with infertility.Kenisha and Stacy Leak are the proud parents of Aiden and Carter. They make it look easy,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Hormone Therapy#Aging#Older Adults Lifestyle#Medical Services#Racism#Senior Health#General Health#Gaht
Medical News Today

LGBTQ youth coming out younger, facing more discrimination

A new report examines the realities facing LGBTQ youth as they reveal their sexual orientation and gender identities. The report focuses on the growing number of children who come out before turning 13. They face more victimization and discrimination than their older peers, as well as more ideas of suicide...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Conversation Africa

HIV treatment in South Africa: how to help people stay on ARVs when life gets in the way

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has turned HIV into a manageable chronic condition. When ART is working effectively, HIV cannot be transmitted. This allows people with HIV to live fuller lives without the fear of infecting others. It’s also led global HIV control efforts to focus on increasing ART coverage. The aim is to improve the health of people living with HIV, and to decrease and eventually halt the spread of the virus.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts

Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) in HIV Infection

This research aimed to determine whether PROs (patient-reported outcome measures) should be utilized with HIV-positive individuals (PLHIV). To assist in deciding which assertions ought to be substantiated by evidence, a scientific group made up of experts in the technique of PROMs offered their suggestions. Findings about the coverage, applicability, and psychometric features of PROMs in PLHIV were discovered after an exhaustive evaluation of the relevant literature was conducted. In addition, a Delphi survey was conducted to determine whether or not a panel of doctors who are actively practicing their profession and a panel of patient representatives are in general agreement with one another. Even though the Delphi process produced four overarching concepts and ten ideas, it also brought to substantial light disputes both within the collectives and between the perspectives of health professionals and PLHIV. Even though PROMs are effective in improving HIV care, several obstacles still impede medical practitioners from using them on a large scale. It is impossible to deliver treatment centered on the patient until such barriers are removed.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID

A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
FITNESS
TODAY.com

This mom's 14-year-old was denied medication to protect a fetus that didn't exist

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 14-year-old child with rheumatoid arthritis was initially denied medication essential to her quality of life because she was of "child-bearing age" and could become pregnant, her mother and doctor told TODAY. After confronting the pharmacist, the mom said the prescription was filled 24 hours later.
ARIZONA STATE
MedicalXpress

New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy

As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy