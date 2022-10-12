ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Related
MedicalXpress

Night sweats versus hot flashes

What's worse—night sweats or hot flashes as they relate to depression and stress? Although both can have a significant effect on a woman's quality of life, a new study out of the University of Massachusetts suggests that night sweats might actually be more stressful. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Watch brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong in real time

A Melbourne-led team has for the first time shown that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform goal-directed tasks—in this case the simple tennis-like computer game, Pong. The results of the study are published today in the journal Neuron. Now they are going to find out what...
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The polypill could help with avoiding millions of premature deaths, heart attacks and strokes every year

Global health has paid a deadly price for not using simple, low-cost blood pressure lowering drugs, statins and aspirin widely in the form of a single pill, also known as the polypill, say two leading cardiologists in a commentary published in The Lancet. Widespread availability of polypills would substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and be affordable for most people globally, says their call-to-action.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Quit removing wax from your ears

It can be a common habit—after a shower or getting out of the pool, grabbing a cotton-tipped swab to clean out one's ears to help get rid of excess water, or to remove what one thinks is earwax build-up. And while the cotton swab is the most common instrument,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts

Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Tips for treating the flu at home

It's flu season, during which approximately 30 million Americans will get the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, most of those cases don't require medical attention and can be treated at home with remedies such as over the counter (OTC) medication and common kitchen staples.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly

Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How do tired animals stay awake?

New research provides clues to falling fast asleep—or lying wide awake. Studying fruit flies, the researchers found that brain neurons adapt to help the flies stay awake despite tiredness in dangerous situations and help them fall asleep after an intense day. The findings, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of Missouri, Kansas City, are published online in PLoS Biology, and could lead to new approaches to treating insomnia and improving sleep quality in people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
CANCER

