Night sweats versus hot flashes
What's worse—night sweats or hot flashes as they relate to depression and stress? Although both can have a significant effect on a woman's quality of life, a new study out of the University of Massachusetts suggests that night sweats might actually be more stressful. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Watch brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong in real time
A Melbourne-led team has for the first time shown that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform goal-directed tasks—in this case the simple tennis-like computer game, Pong. The results of the study are published today in the journal Neuron. Now they are going to find out what...
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
The polypill could help with avoiding millions of premature deaths, heart attacks and strokes every year
Global health has paid a deadly price for not using simple, low-cost blood pressure lowering drugs, statins and aspirin widely in the form of a single pill, also known as the polypill, say two leading cardiologists in a commentary published in The Lancet. Widespread availability of polypills would substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and be affordable for most people globally, says their call-to-action.
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Quit removing wax from your ears
It can be a common habit—after a shower or getting out of the pool, grabbing a cotton-tipped swab to clean out one's ears to help get rid of excess water, or to remove what one thinks is earwax build-up. And while the cotton swab is the most common instrument,...
Scientists detect dementia signs as early as nine years ahead of diagnosis
Cambridge scientists have shown that it is possible to spot signs of brain impairment in patients as early as nine years before they receive a diagnosis for one of a number of dementia-related diseases. In research published today in Alzheimers & Dementia, the team analyzed data from the UK Biobank...
Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts
Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
Tips for treating the flu at home
It's flu season, during which approximately 30 million Americans will get the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, most of those cases don't require medical attention and can be treated at home with remedies such as over the counter (OTC) medication and common kitchen staples.
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
Opioid addiction treatment disparities could worsen if phone telehealth option ends, study suggests
As the nation ponders the future of temporary pandemic-era telehealth rules, a new study suggests that phone calls and video chats may play an important role in leveling the playing field for medication-based treatment for opioid addiction. The study is based on data from more than 17,000 veterans nationwide treated...
Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly
Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
How do tired animals stay awake?
New research provides clues to falling fast asleep—or lying wide awake. Studying fruit flies, the researchers found that brain neurons adapt to help the flies stay awake despite tiredness in dangerous situations and help them fall asleep after an intense day. The findings, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of Missouri, Kansas City, are published online in PLoS Biology, and could lead to new approaches to treating insomnia and improving sleep quality in people.
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
