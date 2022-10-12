Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Exercise can modify fat tissue in ways that improve health—even without weight loss
Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don't understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health. To that end, University of Michigan researchers examined the effects of three months of exercise on people...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
MedicalXpress
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedicalXpress
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
MedicalXpress
Scientists detect dementia signs as early as nine years ahead of diagnosis
Cambridge scientists have shown that it is possible to spot signs of brain impairment in patients as early as nine years before they receive a diagnosis for one of a number of dementia-related diseases. In research published today in Alzheimers & Dementia, the team analyzed data from the UK Biobank...
MedicalXpress
The polypill could help with avoiding millions of premature deaths, heart attacks and strokes every year
Global health has paid a deadly price for not using simple, low-cost blood pressure lowering drugs, statins and aspirin widely in the form of a single pill, also known as the polypill, say two leading cardiologists in a commentary published in The Lancet. Widespread availability of polypills would substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and be affordable for most people globally, says their call-to-action.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly
Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
MedicalXpress
Does the Mediterranean diet really decrease your risk of dementia?
A number of studies have suggested that eating a healthy diet may reduce a person's risk of dementia, but a new study has found that two diets, including the Mediterranean diet, are not linked to a reduced risk of dementia. The study is published in the October 12, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
MedicalXpress
How do tired animals stay awake?
New research provides clues to falling fast asleep—or lying wide awake. Studying fruit flies, the researchers found that brain neurons adapt to help the flies stay awake despite tiredness in dangerous situations and help them fall asleep after an intense day. The findings, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of Missouri, Kansas City, are published online in PLoS Biology, and could lead to new approaches to treating insomnia and improving sleep quality in people.
MedicalXpress
Expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age
For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable. Here are some tips for keeping joints healthy.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
MedicalXpress
Testosterone is an ally of macrophages in the battle against adrenal cancers
Why are cancers of the adrenal glands more common among women? Why are prognoses worse for them? A team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher answers these questions in an article published on October 14, 2022 in Science Advances. They demonstrate that, in male mice, there is greater recruitment...
MedicalXpress
Symptoms, quality of life important to guide treatment for peripheral artery disease (PAD)
For the approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. living with peripheral artery disease (PAD—pronounced P-A-D), which is narrowed or clogged arteries in the legs, treatment decisions and criteria for success should be led by their symptoms and self-reported quality of life, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation. An American Heart Association scientific statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future treatment guidelines.
MedicalXpress
Kidney health in adult life begins before birth, says study
Maternal health may play an important role in helping prevent kidney disease, according to a Monash University study that found the risk of developing the disease in adult life is partially determined at birth. The study shows for the first time that some people are born with a double protection...
MedicalXpress
Feeling winded after your workout? Long COVID may claim another symptom
We've heard about brain fog, fatigue and headache as symptoms of long COVID. Now a new study points to another persistent effect of SARS-CoV-2, identified months after infection: reduced exercise capacity. In their study in JAMA Network Open on Oct. 12, 2022, researchers from UC San Francisco and Zuckerberg San...
Comments / 0