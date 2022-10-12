Local trio selected for Shrine Bowl

Northern Nash quarterback/defensive back Keno Jones, Southern Nash running back Tralon Mitchell and Rocky Mount defensive lineman DeAndre Lynch have been selected to play in the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The game, an annual football contest between the top high school seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina, will be played on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School (S.C.). It wasn’t been played the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after most recently being held at Wofford College.

Though Jones is a top offensive player for Northern Nash, he will be playing safety for the North Carolina squad in the Shrine Bowl, according to Knights’ head coach Andrew Farriss.

Through the first seven games for the Firebirds, Mitchell has carried 70 times for 808 yards and six touchdowns and has posted five 100-plus yard games. He is averaging 11.5 yards per carry and 134.7 yards per game as Southern Nash has emerged 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference.

His most recent game came against Bunn, where he carried 12 times for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 49-14 victory.

Through Rocky Mount’s first six games, Lynch had a total of 27 tackles (nine solo and 18 assisted). He also has recorded five tackles for loss, caused one fumble and collected 1.5 sacks for a Gryphon defense that has allowed 16.8 points per game on their way to a 5-2 overall record (2-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference).

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas 86th annual Shrine Bowl Game week will begin Dec. 12 and conclude with game day on Dec. 17.

Rosters for North Carolina and South Carolina, which were announced Sunday, are as follows:

North Carolina

Offense

Quarterback:

Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, East Forsyth; Joshua Jones, Westover

Running Back:

Kmarion Baldwin, St. Pauls; Luke Bailey, Providence; Tralon Mitchell, Southern Nash

Wide Receiver/Tight End:

Bryson Esser, North Lincoln; Brock Chappell, Gibbons; Chris Culliver, Maiden; Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth; Ja’Keith Hamilton, Shelby; Kevin Concepcion, Chambers; Brandon Sanders, South View

Offensive Line:

Sullivan Absher, Southpoint; Roston Barber, Pine Crest; Clinton Barlow, Charlotte Catholic; Jake Crocker, Princeton; Will Coats, Clayton; Hayden Garner, Roanoke Rapids; Reagan Mccranie, Chase; Sam Pendleton, Reagan; Mark Tomljanvic, Providence High School

Special Teams:

Palmer Williams, Davie County (Placekicker/Punter)

Athlete:

Colsen Fields, Heritage

Defense

Defensive Line:

Semaj Turner, Reagan; Isaiah Shirley, Watauga; Jamal Jarrett, Grimsley; KJ Sampson, New Bern; Anthony Mebane, Southern Durham; Russell Barnette, AC Reynolds; DeAndre Lynch, Rocky Mount

Linebackers:

Ben Cutter, East Lincoln; Michael Short, Mallard Creek; Cahari Haynes, Burns; Jaybron Harvey, Southern Durham; Demoris Jenkins, North Mecklenburg; Will Rhodes, Williams; Angus Weaver, Polk

Defensive Backs:

Clifton Davis Jr., Williams; Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest; Deshawn Stone, AC Reynolds; DJ Hamilton, Mallard Creek; Tashawn Jeter, RJ Reynolds; Tamarcus Cooley, Rolesville; Trevell (Keno) Jones, Northern Nash

South Carolina

Offense

Quarterback:

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence; Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg

Running Back: Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork; Marquez Spells, Summerville

Wide Receiver/Tight End:

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern; Tyler Brown, Greenville; Zandae Butler, Wilson; Zion Agnew, Ridge View; Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg; Suderian Harrison, Woodland; Noah Jennings, Westwood; Dezmon Mathis, Fort Dorchester; Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland

Offensive Line:

Monroe Freeling, Oceanside; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Marked Anderson, Dorman; DJ Geth, Dorman; Jeremie Brown, Westside; Bryce Smith, Daniel; Cooper Campbell, Byrnes

Special Teams:

Daniel Deneen, St. James (Placekicker); Gannon Burt, Fort Mill (Snapper)

Defense

Defensive Line:

Monteque Rhames, Manning; Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Chris Mariable, Hilton Head Island; DeAndre Jones, Fort Dorchester; Shyneik Jones, Camden; Nathan Johnson, Gaffney

Linebackers:

Omari Jenkins, Timberland; BrayShawn Littlejohn, Gaffney; Mikey Rosa, Wando; Christine Garland, Ashley Ridge; Cooper Zohner, Clover; Noah Quinn, Broome; Avery Cameron, Cane Bay

Defensive Backs: DJ Barksdale, South Pointe; Landon Danley, Dutch Fork; Michael Jenkins, Summerville; Misun Kelly, Daniel; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; Zyeir Gamble, Sumter; Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach