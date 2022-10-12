ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Local trio selected for Shrine Bowl

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvNiE_0iVLF8k500

Northern Nash quarterback/defensive back Keno Jones, Southern Nash running back Tralon Mitchell and Rocky Mount defensive lineman DeAndre Lynch have been selected to play in the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The game, an annual football contest between the top high school seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina, will be played on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School (S.C.). It wasn’t been played the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after most recently being held at Wofford College.

Though Jones is a top offensive player for Northern Nash, he will be playing safety for the North Carolina squad in the Shrine Bowl, according to Knights’ head coach Andrew Farriss.

Through the first seven games for the Firebirds, Mitchell has carried 70 times for 808 yards and six touchdowns and has posted five 100-plus yard games. He is averaging 11.5 yards per carry and 134.7 yards per game as Southern Nash has emerged 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference.

His most recent game came against Bunn, where he carried 12 times for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 49-14 victory.

Through Rocky Mount’s first six games, Lynch had a total of 27 tackles (nine solo and 18 assisted). He also has recorded five tackles for loss, caused one fumble and collected 1.5 sacks for a Gryphon defense that has allowed 16.8 points per game on their way to a 5-2 overall record (2-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference).

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas 86th annual Shrine Bowl Game week will begin Dec. 12 and conclude with game day on Dec. 17.

Rosters for North Carolina and South Carolina, which were announced Sunday, are as follows:

North Carolina

Offense

Quarterback:

Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, East Forsyth; Joshua Jones, Westover

Running Back:

Kmarion Baldwin, St. Pauls; Luke Bailey, Providence; Tralon Mitchell, Southern Nash

Wide Receiver/Tight End:

Bryson Esser, North Lincoln; Brock Chappell, Gibbons; Chris Culliver, Maiden; Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth; Ja’Keith Hamilton, Shelby; Kevin Concepcion, Chambers; Brandon Sanders, South View

Offensive Line:

Sullivan Absher, Southpoint; Roston Barber, Pine Crest; Clinton Barlow, Charlotte Catholic; Jake Crocker, Princeton; Will Coats, Clayton; Hayden Garner, Roanoke Rapids; Reagan Mccranie, Chase; Sam Pendleton, Reagan; Mark Tomljanvic, Providence High School

Special Teams:

Palmer Williams, Davie County (Placekicker/Punter)

Athlete:

Colsen Fields, Heritage

Defense

Defensive Line:

Semaj Turner, Reagan; Isaiah Shirley, Watauga; Jamal Jarrett, Grimsley; KJ Sampson, New Bern; Anthony Mebane, Southern Durham; Russell Barnette, AC Reynolds; DeAndre Lynch, Rocky Mount

Linebackers:

Ben Cutter, East Lincoln; Michael Short, Mallard Creek; Cahari Haynes, Burns; Jaybron Harvey, Southern Durham; Demoris Jenkins, North Mecklenburg; Will Rhodes, Williams; Angus Weaver, Polk

Defensive Backs:

Clifton Davis Jr., Williams; Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest; Deshawn Stone, AC Reynolds; DJ Hamilton, Mallard Creek; Tashawn Jeter, RJ Reynolds; Tamarcus Cooley, Rolesville; Trevell (Keno) Jones, Northern Nash

South Carolina

Offense

Quarterback:

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence; Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg

Running Back: Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork; Marquez Spells, Summerville

Wide Receiver/Tight End:

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern; Tyler Brown, Greenville; Zandae Butler, Wilson; Zion Agnew, Ridge View; Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg; Suderian Harrison, Woodland; Noah Jennings, Westwood; Dezmon Mathis, Fort Dorchester; Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland

Offensive Line:

Monroe Freeling, Oceanside; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Marked Anderson, Dorman; DJ Geth, Dorman; Jeremie Brown, Westside; Bryce Smith, Daniel; Cooper Campbell, Byrnes

Special Teams:

Daniel Deneen, St. James (Placekicker); Gannon Burt, Fort Mill (Snapper)

Defense

Defensive Line:

Monteque Rhames, Manning; Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Chris Mariable, Hilton Head Island; DeAndre Jones, Fort Dorchester; Shyneik Jones, Camden; Nathan Johnson, Gaffney

Linebackers:

Omari Jenkins, Timberland; BrayShawn Littlejohn, Gaffney; Mikey Rosa, Wando; Christine Garland, Ashley Ridge; Cooper Zohner, Clover; Noah Quinn, Broome; Avery Cameron, Cane Bay

Defensive Backs: DJ Barksdale, South Pointe; Landon Danley, Dutch Fork; Michael Jenkins, Summerville; Misun Kelly, Daniel; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; Zyeir Gamble, Sumter; Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former VCU basketball player, ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, found safe in North Carolina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10, police say former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, William ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, has been found safe. Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina, according to the Henrico Police Department. Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wilson, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Bunn, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Football
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
Person
Sean Brown
WRAL

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wofford College#Knights
WNCT

Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man sentenced for 2020 killing in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced for the killing of another man in Lenoir County in December of 2020. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton Clark Jr will serve between four and five years in state prison for the death of Montez Garner. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy