‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina Gov. Cooper receives $2.6 million, with the NCDLC as top donor
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), the governor received $2,631,856 in total contributions and spent $874,238 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Cooper’s current term ends in 2025.
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Folwell vetoes Spring Lake hiring of new town manager with questionable past
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve the hire of a new town manager for Spring Lake, which remains under the financial control of his Local Government Commission. Folwell announced his decision against approving funds to hire Justine Jones as town manager in a...
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
thecentersquare.com
Half million in grant money aids struggling New Jersey small businesses
(The Center Square) – Whenever small businesses get the opportunity to receive a grant it’s a great thing, the head of the National Federation of Independent Business – New Jersey said regarding $500,000 in grant funds to help them expand to global markets. The New Jersey Department...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
What exactly are the laws for minors possessing guns in North Carolina?
A 15-year-old Raleigh teen has been identified as the shooter who killed five people in Raleigh on Oct. 13.
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
wcti12.com
NC Attorney General Stein in New Bern, announces massive settlement with pharma companies
NEW BERN, Craven County — Counties across our area are getting millions of dollars of funding to help address the opioid epidemic, thanks to a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s top major pharmaceutical distributors. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead negotiator in the settlement, met...
WRAL
When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina
North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
thecentersquare.com
USDA sends $2M to Pennsylvania to aid rural health care
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $110 million in grants for rural health care, and Pennsylvania will receive almost $2 million to replace lost revenue and supply other needs. The three grants for $1.8 million will go to two health care groups and a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
thecentersquare.com
Business community lauds DeSantis-led recovery efforts in southwest Florida
(The Center Square) – After Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle hosted a roundtable on Wednesday with more than a dozen Southwest Florida businesses, business leaders expressed support for a range or programs the state is initiating to help them and their employees recover.
Washington ranked No. 4 most politically active state in the nation
(The Center Square) – With the midterm elections less than a month away, Washington ranked as the fourth most politically active state in the nation, according to a recent study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states by looking into factors such...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
