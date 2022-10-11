ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina Gov. Cooper receives $2.6 million, with the NCDLC as top donor

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), the governor received $2,631,856 in total contributions and spent $874,238 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Cooper’s current term ends in 2025.
WFXR

Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
thecentersquare.com

USDA sends $2M to Pennsylvania to aid rural health care

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $110 million in grants for rural health care, and Pennsylvania will receive almost $2 million to replace lost revenue and supply other needs. The three grants for $1.8 million will go to two health care groups and a...
thecentersquare.com

Business community lauds DeSantis-led recovery efforts in southwest Florida

(The Center Square) – After Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle hosted a roundtable on Wednesday with more than a dozen Southwest Florida businesses, business leaders expressed support for a range or programs the state is initiating to help them and their employees recover.
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
