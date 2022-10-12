Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'
"60 Minutes" travels to Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first meeting with Coach Prime.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Jackson State Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Signs with BRADY™
The BRADY apparel line, which bears Tom Brady’s name, announces a collaboration with Jackson State University Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The collaboration is the latest partnership highlighting top athletes with BRADY under fostering the next generation of greatness. “Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says Co-Founder Tom...
hypebeast.com
The NFL and Fine Artist CHITO Drop an Exclusive Merch Collection for FW22
As part of the National Football League’s celebration of diversity and Latino heritage, the league has partnered with Mexican-American fine artist CHITO for an exclusive merch collection that expands on the league’s ongoing “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) initiative. The collaboration features two limited-edition Mitchell...
NFL・
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Tease Sequel To Cash Money 'Baller Blockin' Movie
Birdman is prepping a sequel to Cash Money’s Baller Blockin hood flick with help from NBA YoungBoy. The Louisiana natives teased the movie’s arrival on their respective social media pages on Wednesday (October 12), sharing a movie poster featuring the title Baller Blockin 2. The poster also contained...
hypebeast.com
Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor
Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
Patriots owner Robert Kraft staged his own surprise wedding, with guests including Tom Brady, Sir Elton John and Randy Moss.
NFL・
Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract
The longtime NBA analyst was pursued by LIV Golf this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ice Cube’s BIG3 Officially Certified As First Black-Owned Sports League
It's official! The legendary rapper and actor's 3-on-3 basketball league has been acknowledged by ByBlack and the US Black Chambers as a Black-owned and operated company.
Comments / 0