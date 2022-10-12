ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jackson State Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Signs with BRADY™

The BRADY apparel line, which bears Tom Brady’s name, announces a collaboration with Jackson State University Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The collaboration is the latest partnership highlighting top athletes with BRADY under fostering the next generation of greatness. “Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says Co-Founder Tom...
JACKSON, MS
hypebeast.com

The NFL and Fine Artist CHITO Drop an Exclusive Merch Collection for FW22

As part of the National Football League’s celebration of diversity and Latino heritage, the league has partnered with Mexican-American fine artist CHITO for an exclusive merch collection that expands on the league’s ongoing “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) initiative. The collaboration features two limited-edition Mitchell...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MS
Football
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Football
HipHopDX.com

Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Tease Sequel To Cash Money 'Baller Blockin' Movie

Birdman is prepping a sequel to Cash Money’s Baller Blockin hood flick with help from NBA YoungBoy. The Louisiana natives teased the movie’s arrival on their respective social media pages on Wednesday (October 12), sharing a movie poster featuring the title Baller Blockin 2. The poster also contained...
NBA
hypebeast.com

Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor

Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy