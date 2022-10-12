Council interviews five city manager candidates

All five candidates seeking to become the next city manager have been interviewed via teleconferencing by the City Council and Mayor Sandy Roberson, interim City Manager Peter Varney told the Telegram on Tuesday via email.

POLIHIRE, a Washington, D.C.-based search firm assisting with the search to help secure the hiring of the future city manager, asked the council members and Roberson to complete an evaluation sheet for each candidate and send them in by Friday, Varney said.

“We do not know if all of these have been turned in to POLIHIRE,” Varney said.

Varney said after the evaluation sheets are compiled, he believes POLIHRE will be able to narrow the list of candidates for the council’s consideration. Once the list is narrowed and the council members and Roberson agree whom they will interview in person, POLIHIRE will assist in scheduling those interviews.

Varney said the council members and Roberson met in closed session in the conference room adjacent to the City Council chamber at City Hall to interview the candidates via teleconferencing, with the last two interviews having been conducted on Oct. 3.

The council is searching for a city manager after Rochelle Small-Toney, who had served in the position since 2017, on Jan. 20 announced her retirement. Varney, a former longtime assistant city manager, became the temporary city manager.

The City Council, on April 19 and near the close of the first day of the municipality’s annual two-day retreat, agreed to recommend at the next council regular meeting to give the go-ahead to search firm POLIHIRE, which has eastern North Carolina ties, to help the seven-member panel find the future city manager.

Varney has said the plan as discussed was that POLIHIRE would work to bring candidates to the council for interviews and selection toward the end of July. He has said, however, that no one could have predicted at the end of April that the May 17 municipal election would produce a runoff.

A three-way contest in City Council Ward 7 to succeed departing Councilwoman Chris Miller required a second round of voting on July 26. Jabaris “JKelly” Walker defeated Pete Armstrong in that second contest. Miller had been in office since 2002.

Varney for a story the Telegram published on Sept. 7 said that the search for the next city manager had been narrowed to five candidates that the council members wanted to interview. The council selected the five after POLIHIRE President and CEO Kenyatta Uzzell presented applications from seven candidates on Aug. 29 during a meeting in closed session with the council.

Rocky Mount has a City Council-city manager form of government, with the city manager being the one who oversees the municipality’s operations.

Rocky Mount’s council members each are elected on a staggered basis from council wards and Rocky Mount’s mayor is elected citywide.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell, who represents Ward 2, has been in office since 2000 and was re-elected on May 17. Councilman Richard Joyner, who represents Ward 2 and has been in office since 2018, also was re-elected on May 17.

Councilman Tom Harris, who represents Ward 6, was elected on May 17 to succeed the retiring W.B. Bullock, who had been in office since 2002.

Councilman Andre Knight, who represents Ward 1, has been in office since 2003 and was re-elected in 2019.

Councilman T.J. Walker, who represents Ward 4, and Councilman Lige Daughtridge, who represents Ward 5, both were elected in 2019. Roberson also was elected in 2019.