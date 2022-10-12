Edgecombe County's jobless rate again highest in state

Edgecombe County’s unemployment rate increased to 7.9 percent in August, the highest of all 100 North Carolina counties.

The not-seasonally-adjusted rate was up from 7.4 percent in July but was down six-tenths of a percent from August 2021.

Unemployment increased in 98 of the state’s counties in August and remained unchanged in two.

Edgecombe County’s unemployment rate in 2022 has followed a roller coaster-type track as the post-COVID recovery has progressed.

After dropping to a 23-month low of 6.5 percent in December 2021, the county’s unemployment rate has stayed between 7.2 percent and 8 percent in the eight months following the QVC fire.

But while QVC’s unemployment at the time was about 2,000 workers, according to a presentation made by Carolinas Gateway Partnership CEO Norris Tolson, less than 300 lived in Edgecombe County.

High unemployment is nothing new for Edgecombe County. There was a period in which August’s 7.9 percent rate would have been relished.

Between November 2001 and July 2003, there were 21 months when the rate dropped no lower than 10 percent and was as high as 12.7 percent.

Over the next 37 months, the jobs market improved with 11 months ranging between 8.2 percent and 8.9 percent and 26 where the rate was between 9 percent and 9.9 percent.

From September 2006 to April 2008, the economy improved for 20 consecutive months when the rate ranged between a low of 7.7 percent and a high of 8.9 percent.

But in May 2008, the U.S. economy took a nosedive — and Edgecombe County’s followed.

Over the next 88 months — until August 2015 — Edgecombe’s unemployment rate never dipped below 9 percent.

That was the good news.

For 65 consecutive months — from July 2008 until March 2014 — it was in double digits, reaching as high as 17.1 percent in February 2010.

A check of the archives of Tarboro’s former newspaper, The Daily Southerner, shows that in many of those months Edgecombe County ranked No. 1 in the state for highest unemployment.

Throughout that time, the county’s best ranking was No. 8 — or 92nd lowest in the state.

The data showing the chronic unemployment numbers for the county underscores the importance placed on landing a mega-employer in the Kingsboro Business Park.

And as County Manager Eric Evans has said, what was once viewed as bad news when Triangle Tyre withdrew and released its property back to the county may now prove to be a blessing.

The county is now in uncharted territory in that it has multiple companies vying for the former Triangle site.

And instead of Edgecombe being in the role of trying to convince them to locate here, the businesses are pitching what they can do for Edgecombe County and why the county should choose to work with them.

The right partner can be what both Tolson and Evans have called “a game changer” — both in creating jobs and increasing the tax base, perhaps to the extent that double-digit unemployment will become a thing of the past in Edgecombe County.