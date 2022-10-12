ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb

At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of his game is his ability to defend his opponents at an elite level. Apparently, this skill also applies to his relationship with his loving wife, Savannah. LeBron recently took […] The post Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench is the right move for the Lakers — and Russ

On Friday morning, ESPN reported that Darvin Ham will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. Later in the day, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said he believes Westbrook will not start on opening night on Tuesday. (The Athletic previously reported that Los Angeles was “strongly” […] The post Bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench is the right move for the Lakers — and Russ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I circled one main game’: Clippers star John Wall reveals the 1 matchup he’s dying to play in this season

Most, if not all Los Angeles Clippers fans already have October 21st marked on their calendars as their team faces off against their fierce cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the first time this season. For his part, John Wall is definitely excited to get his first taste of the “Battle of LA,” but […] The post ‘I circled one main game’: Clippers star John Wall reveals the 1 matchup he’s dying to play in this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq reveals hilarious reason why he sold all 17 of his Auntie Anne’s stores

Shaquille O’Neal has got to be one of the most prominent ex-NBA players turned entrepreneur in the history of the game. Shaq has investments in all sorts of business ventures, which also include no less than 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels stores. Well, not anymore. As it turns out, the Hall of Fame big man decided […] The post Shaq reveals hilarious reason why he sold all 17 of his Auntie Anne’s stores appeared first on ClutchPoints.
