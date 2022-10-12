Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO