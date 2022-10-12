Read full article on original website
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of his game is his ability to defend his opponents at an elite level. Apparently, this skill also applies to his relationship with his loving wife, Savannah. LeBron recently took […] The post Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench is the right move for the Lakers — and Russ
On Friday morning, ESPN reported that Darvin Ham will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. Later in the day, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said he believes Westbrook will not start on opening night on Tuesday. (The Athletic previously reported that Los Angeles was “strongly” […] The post Bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench is the right move for the Lakers — and Russ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Stephen Curry all fall behind unexpected NBA MVP betting favorite
It looks like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are facing serious competition when it comes to the NBA MVP battle. Apparently, one unexpected contender is making waves in the betting scene. According to FanDuel, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is the “most-bet” player...
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
Shaquille O'Neal defended Draymond Green from fans that are trolling him for punching Jordan Poole.
‘I circled one main game’: Clippers star John Wall reveals the 1 matchup he’s dying to play in this season
Most, if not all Los Angeles Clippers fans already have October 21st marked on their calendars as their team faces off against their fierce cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the first time this season. For his part, John Wall is definitely excited to get his first taste of the “Battle of LA,” but […] The post ‘I circled one main game’: Clippers star John Wall reveals the 1 matchup he’s dying to play in this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq reveals hilarious reason why he sold all 17 of his Auntie Anne’s stores
Shaquille O’Neal has got to be one of the most prominent ex-NBA players turned entrepreneur in the history of the game. Shaq has investments in all sorts of business ventures, which also include no less than 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels stores. Well, not anymore. As it turns out, the Hall of Fame big man decided […] The post Shaq reveals hilarious reason why he sold all 17 of his Auntie Anne’s stores appeared first on ClutchPoints.
