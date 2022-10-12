Read full article on original website
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
Editorial: Election guide is coming
In about three and a half weeks, the general election will take place in Ohio and nationwide. Here in Lawrence County, we have a unique situation, in that none of the county races are on the ballot, as the Democratic Party did not field candidates. As a result, Mike Finley...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
