Ironton Tribune
Gallery: Ring on the River
The Ring on the River show, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau, took place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9.
Ironton Tribune
Captured Nazi flag donated to Lambert Museum
A flag of one of history’s most insidious regimes, captured by an American soldier, will now be among the artifacts contained by a military museum in Ironton. A Nazi flag was donated to the William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive by retired U.S. Air Force CMSgt James H. Tagg on Oct. 3.
WSYX ABC6
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
lootpress.com
Bright Lights in the Autumn Night: The Pumpkin House
(LOOTPRESS) – The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are starting to fall. Halloween is nearly here, and the best place to celebrate in West Virginia is at The Pumpkin House in Kenova. Each year there can be up to 30,000 visitors to the small town of Kenova to enjoy the Ceredo-Kenova Autumn Fest and its main attraction, The Pumpkin House.
Ironton Tribune
Big I radio at its best
EDITOR’S NOTE – This is the third in a four-part series, which will run each Saturday through October. Part one is available here. Click here for part two. Steve Reinhardt speaks of a “continuing passion” for WIRO by those who were fortunate to work there, often beginning as radio newbies under the tutelage of Ken Auble.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home
UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities. Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to […]
Portsmouth Times
Wings of Hope demands support for Bannon Park upgrades
PORTSMOUTH – Members of the Board of Wings of Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to Portsmouth’s youth, and dozens of their supporters attended the City Council meeting Monday evening to demand support for their Bannon Park upgrade project. Bannon Park, located in the City’s North End neighborhood, is...
Ironton Tribune
Judith Sisler
Judith Kay Sisler, 77, of Ironton, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at her residence. There will be no public services. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton is honored to assist the Sisler family. To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Ironton Tribune
Conference convenes to prepare for $500M investment
WAVERLY — Elected officials and economic development professionals from the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center in Scioto County for the second annual Appalachia Forward Conference on Oct. 5. The conference was organized by the Ohio University Voinovich School of Public Leadership and provided...
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
thelevisalazer.com
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
thelevisalazer.com
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
WSAZ
Portsmouth City Council hears concerns about park funding
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a City Council meeting on Monday, several Portsmouth residents expressed concerns about what park is being prioritized to receive grant funding. In recent years, the city of Portsmouth has utilized the Land Water Conservation Fund to secure money to create and renovate city parks. The grant funding must come with a 50/50 match from the city, which has to be approved by City Council.
Ironton Tribune
Editorial: Election guide is coming
In about three and a half weeks, the general election will take place in Ohio and nationwide. Here in Lawrence County, we have a unique situation, in that none of the county races are on the ballot, as the Democratic Party did not field candidates. As a result, Mike Finley...
