(LOOTPRESS) – The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are starting to fall. Halloween is nearly here, and the best place to celebrate in West Virginia is at The Pumpkin House in Kenova. Each year there can be up to 30,000 visitors to the small town of Kenova to enjoy the Ceredo-Kenova Autumn Fest and its main attraction, The Pumpkin House.

KENOVA, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO