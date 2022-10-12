ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
Tracey Folly

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.
Vice

This Birkenstock Boston Dupe Is My Fave Fall Shoe (TikTok Loves It, Too)

The Birkenstock Boston has been busting moves all over street style roundups and TikTok, and I, for one, want to slide into (get it?) the action—aka the versatile, 90s-throwback, crunchy-cool clog—myself. Slotted into the “granola chic” section of my personal style, Birkenstock Bostons are surprisingly comfy AF and sit right on the line between a sidewalk-ready slipper and gorpcore vibes (love).
APPAREL
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Soheil’s Wish World Quest Guide and Tips

Soheil’s Wish is the world quest in the series of Old Notes and New Friends, added in version 3.1 of Genshin Impact in the newly released Hypostyle Desert for players to explore. This is the final quest in the series of Old Notes and New Friends and is completely a dialog-based quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Elite Daily

Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
FOOD & DRINKS
Digital Trends

The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases and covers

Packing Google's latest, greatest Tensor G2 chip, Face Unlock, notable new camera features, and a cool new Hazel colorway that we love, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is well worth every penny of its $899 asking price. With a phone this stunning, you'll want to protect it from life's little...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

This $20 Teeth Whitening Pen Set Is So Effective That Shoppers Can’t Stop Marveling Over the Before & After Pictures

Some people adore their smile, and some wish they could change it. While we believe every smile is gorgeous, our dental hygiene is still a top priority. Ever since we were little, we were told to brush our teeth twice a day, floss, and take care of our teeth to the fullest! In adulthood, we’re still trying. You can do everything right and still not have the teeth you’ve been working towards. It’s frustrating. However, while looking through the Amazon sale section, we may have found the answer to this pesky problem. For only $20, you can snag two teeth whitening...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Elon Musk sells millions worth of new perfume, 'Burnt Hair,' within hours of its release

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his latest financial venture was seemingly inevitable: A new perfume tied to his name, "Burnt Hair." The billionaire Musk, the world’s richest man according to Forbes, announced his latest investment into the perfume industry on Tuesday and he said within six hours sold 10,000 bottles of his branded fragrance. At $100 a bottle, the product made a quick $1 million, according to the company. Then late Wednesday, Musk announced it had sold another 10,000 to total 20,000 – $2 million.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original

Whether it’s by coincidence or some kind of telepathic developer wavelength, the Dead Space renaissance is here. Several sci-fi horror games are in development, some of which are directly inspired by EA’s 2008 classic. Leading that charge is … well, Dead Space itself. Developer EA Motive is...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

August Smart Lock starter kit is 36% off in the Amazon’s Prime sale

Smart home devices have become increasingly common, and if you want to smartify your doors, there are a lot of great solutions during the Prime Early Access Sale that will save you a few dollars in the process. Take the August smart lock, for example — you can grab it from Amazon for $128 rather than the $200 it goes for, which is almost half off. That also means you can grab two for nearly the same price.
ELECTRONICS

