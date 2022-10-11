Why Notre Dame coaches Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees made the brilliant decision to put an injured quarterback in the coaches' box

Read full article on original website
Top247 Linebacker Set to Visit Notre Dame on Saturday
Notre Dame will take on Stanford this weekend in South Bend. When the Fighting Irish take on the Cardinal with kickoff scheduled for around 7:30 pm ET, there will be a lot recruits on campus looking to check out the action. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned about another visitor...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice
(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
Times-Union Newspaper
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
nbc25news.com
Professor at Notre Dame under fire for promoting abortion on Catholic school's campus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TND) — A professor of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame has been offering help to students seeking abortions, going so far as plastering advertisements across her on-campus office door so students can be aware. Notre Dame is a Catholic institution and the Catholic...
Washington Examiner
Notre Dame professor offers students abortion help in defiance of Catholic school policy
A professor at the University of Notre Dame , a private Catholic university, is offering to help students obtain abortions and contraceptives , despite Catholic teaching denouncing the practices as grave moral evils. Tamara Kay, a professor of sociology at Notre Dame, advertised on the door of her office that...
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
Fox17
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials. A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
