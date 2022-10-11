Read full article on original website
Virginia ranks in top 10 states for COVID-19 children's vaccinations
Virginia ranks among the top 10 states when it comes to vaccinating children for COVID-19. State health officials say they’re proud of the progress made so far, and now have to focus their efforts on the state’s youngest kids. The older a kid gets, the more likely they...
Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability
A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
New poll shows the many opinions among Virginians on abortion access
Abortion is one of the hottest issues on the campaign trail this year, and a new poll from Christopher Newport University shows voters have conflicted opinions. Virginians overwhelmingly want abortion to be legal in most or all cases, according to a new poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership. But dig a little deeper into the results, and there's an interesting twist.
