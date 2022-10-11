ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability

A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

New poll shows the many opinions among Virginians on abortion access

Abortion is one of the hottest issues on the campaign trail this year, and a new poll from Christopher Newport University shows voters have conflicted opinions. Virginians overwhelmingly want abortion to be legal in most or all cases, according to a new poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership. But dig a little deeper into the results, and there's an interesting twist.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy