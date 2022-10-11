I saw an infographic not so long ago marking 2005 as the year ‘fintech’ started. It’s an arbitrary moment, of course, but it feels roughly right. In 2005, it said, Zopa launched in the UK. Were they the first small tech company? Of course not. I worked at a tiny tech company way before that. So did many others. We were all in fintech before it was famous, it turns out.

