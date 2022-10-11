Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Digital receipts start-up Flux closing down
UK-based fintech start-up Flux is closing all operations in the country from tomorrow, 14 October, according to an announcement made on its website. In an email update, Flux informed all its users that from 14 October 2022, they “will no longer be able to receive digital receipts or cashback offers” when shopping at Flux retailers. Additionally, it says customers will not be able to redeem their cashback offers today onwards, even if they have already been activated.
fintechfutures.com
Europe fintech funding round-up: Payable, Axyon AI, Cube and HeidiPay
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes four European fintech start-ups – Payable, Axyon AI, Cube and HeidiPay. London-based paytech start-up Payable has raised $6.1 million in a seed funding round led by CRV and Earlybird, with participation from Conversion Capital, Clocktower Ventures and angel investors. With the...
technode.global
PropertyGuru acquires Singapore home services technology company Sendhelper
PropertyGuru Group Limited, the Singapore-based property technology company, announced Friday that it has acquired Sendhelper, a Singapore home services technology company. PropertyGuru said in a statement that with this acquisition, the firm enters the home services industry with an aim to provide easy and reliable access to home management and maintenance services.
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNP Paribas at Sibos 2022 – Digital assets in financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Wayne Hughes, head of digital assets at BNP Paribas Securities Services, to discuss the use cases for digital assets in banking and the firm’s digital asset strategy. The use cases for digital assets in financial services. BNP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Google Cloud set to accept crypto payments via Coinbase
Google Cloud has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Coinbase to cater to the growing Web3 ecosystem and its developers. The partnership, which had been in the works for “many months”, has four parts to it. First, Google Cloud will allow select customers (initially from the Web3 ecosystem)...
fintechfutures.com
OakNorth Bank buys 50% stake in specialist lender ASK Partners
UK-based OakNorth Bank has purchased 50% of ASK Partners’ shares in a corporate transaction that has received regulatory approval from the UK regulators, Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2016, ASK Partners is a specialist lender which claims to have enabled over £1 billion...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: It’s not fintech coming of age, it’s the incumbents
I saw an infographic not so long ago marking 2005 as the year ‘fintech’ started. It’s an arbitrary moment, of course, but it feels roughly right. In 2005, it said, Zopa launched in the UK. Were they the first small tech company? Of course not. I worked at a tiny tech company way before that. So did many others. We were all in fintech before it was famous, it turns out.
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: The Race to ISO 20022
After over 200 banker interviews and deep analysis, Celent recently released their ‘The Race to ISO 20022’ report. Register for access and get the answer to these 4 questions:. Where are banks in terms of payments technology modernization across payments types?. Where are banks when it comes to...
fintechfutures.com
Bank North sells lending business to LHV UK as it winds down operations
Bank North, a challenger bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, has reached an agreement on the sale of its lending business to fellow challenger LHV UK. Start-up venture Bank North has recently failed to raise enough capital to progress with its bank licence application, and as a result it is shutting shop. LHV UK, in the meantime, is progressing with its application to obtain a full banking licence in the UK.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Is paperless trade within our grasp?
Digital trade finance has the potential to transform how we do business across borders. But it’s not currently the norm. Why is this? Particularly in an industry that has already made such transformative leaps to digitise every other way that we pay and are paid. What needs to change?...
Complex
Canadian Tech Companies Cloned ArriveCan In Less Than 2 Days
Following reports that ArriveCan cost the Canadian government a hefty $54-million, two Canadian tech companies say they were able to recreate the infamous travel app in under 48 hours to show that the federal government drastically overpaid for it. Lazer Technologies and TribalScale held a “hackathon” where employees could create...
Mediobanca Doubles Down on BNPL With 2 New Investments
Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release. In the first, Compass has purchased Italian BNPL provider Soisy, which provides an installment-based credit solution for eCommerce retailers. Founded...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Lloyds Bank at Sibos 2022 – Tackling trade finance challenges
What tools and workflows currently exist to help firms overcome trade finance challenges. How Lloyds Bank is looking to tackle these challenges and new developments in the space. What the future of trade finance looks like and whether cross-platform interoperability is possible.
Comments / 0