Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Dynamic duos – giving humans superpowers through AI
Artificial intelligence (AI), once a staple of science fiction, is now commonplace in financial services. Fears of an Age of Machines, in which humans are surplus to requirements, have not yet come to pass. Most likely, these fears will remain unfounded. It’s when humans and machines work together in financial services, leveraging the best traits of both parties, that we see the greatest advances.
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
fintechfutures.com
Airwallex bags another $100m in Series E extension, valuation remains unchanged
Global fintech platform Airwallex has secured an additional $100 million in its second Series E extension “Series E2” at the same $5.5 billion valuation. Existing investors Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent took part in the round, along with HostPlus, an Australian industry superannuation fund, as well as a North American pension fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technode.global
Australia's Shippit acquires Singaporean start-up Luwjistik for $11M
Shippit, an Australian logistics technology platform, announced Tuesday the acquisition of a Singapore-based start-up, Luwjistik, the creator of a unified API that allows freight forwarders, courier’s and third party logistics companies to connect into network partners globally, in an AUD$18 million ($11.24 million) deal. Shippit said in a statement...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
NFL・
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Is paperless trade within our grasp?
Digital trade finance has the potential to transform how we do business across borders. But it’s not currently the norm. Why is this? Particularly in an industry that has already made such transformative leaps to digitise every other way that we pay and are paid. What needs to change?...
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNP Paribas at Sibos 2022 – Digital assets in financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Wayne Hughes, head of digital assets at BNP Paribas Securities Services, to discuss the use cases for digital assets in banking and the firm’s digital asset strategy. The use cases for digital assets in financial services. BNP...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: How HSBC wants to power the Web3 economy
Why does a large global security company invest in the metaverse? “This is one of the questions we ask ourselves very often,” says Catherine Zhou, global head of ventures, digital innovation and partnerships at HSBC, as she takes to the stage at Sibos 2022 for “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage.
fintechfutures.com
Video: HSBC at Sibos 2022 – ESG and financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Natalie Blyth, global head of commercial banking sustainability at HSBC, to discuss the bank’s ESG initiatives and how the wider financial services industry is looking to push to hit net-zero targets. How the financial services industry has...
fintechfutures.com
BNP Paribas to provide £200m financing to UK consumer lender Fluro
UK-based consumer lender Fluro (formerly known as Lending Works) has announced a £200 million financing partnership with European banking group BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, the company was acquired by private equity firm Intriva Capital in 2020 and has been freshly rebranded as Fluro. Over the last two years...
fintechfutures.com
Risk management fintech Kantox sold to BNP Paribas
Kantox, a currency risk management technology provider, is being sold to European banking heavyweight BNP Paribas. The sale builds on a strategic partnership between the two firms inked in 2019. BNP Paribas is also an investor in Kantox. Philippe Gelis, CEO and co-founder at Kantox, comments that in the three...
fintechfutures.com
UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval
Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
abovethelaw.com
World's Biggest Law Firm Gobbles Up Indian Firm, Gets Even Bigger In Historic Move
Just when we thought that law firm merger activity was lagging, in steps the largest law firm in the world to even further expand its enormous footprint. Dentons has swooped in to swallow up yet another firm, and this time, the Biglaw behemoth is entering India’s legal market for the first time.
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
salestechstar.com
Omdia: Telecom Services Revenue Will Fall 4.2% Per User as New Tech Fails To Deliver Enough Value by 2027
Total worldwide telecoms revenues from mobile and fixed broadband services will grow 14% between 2022 and 2027 to reach €1.2 trillion according to latest research from Omdia. However monthly ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) combined across both mobile and fixed broadband will fall by 4.2% from €7.48 in 2022 to €7.16 in 2027.
Comments / 0