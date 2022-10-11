10 Highlights From Oct. 11 Select Board Meeting: Eagle Scout Project At Wildwood Cemetery; RMLD Wants To Put Solar Panels On Landfill & Build New Substation Off Route 125

Natick’s public deliberation over whether to save or remove the Charles River dam continued at the Oct. 3 Select Board meeting (starting shortly after the 1-hour mark of the Pegasus recording), where members of the public did most of the talking over the span of more than 90 minutes on issues ranging from wildlife impacts to the dam’s history. Speakers included those who live in Natick or nearby, as well as those from special interest groups.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO