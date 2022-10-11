10 Highlights From Oct. 11 Select Board Meeting: Eagle Scout Project At Wildwood Cemetery; RMLD Wants To Put Solar Panels On Landfill & Build New Substation Off Route 125

Read full article on original website
Related
Wilmington Apple
School Committee To Discuss Proposed School Administration Building/Town Hall Project; Interim Wildwood Solution & More At October 12 Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington School Committee is holding a meeting this Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7pm in the High School’s Large Instruction Room. The meeting will be streamed live on WCTV.org and on WCTV. The School Committee will be in an Executive Session between 6pm and...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Wilmington School Committee To Meet; Recycling Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee meets in the High School’s Large Instruction Room at 7pm. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. Read the agenda HERE. Watch the meeting live on WCTV and wctv.org.
natickreport.com
Latest Natick dam forum featured history & nature lessons—plus the guy who broached the breach question
Natick’s public deliberation over whether to save or remove the Charles River dam continued at the Oct. 3 Select Board meeting (starting shortly after the 1-hour mark of the Pegasus recording), where members of the public did most of the talking over the span of more than 90 minutes on issues ranging from wildlife impacts to the dam’s history. Speakers included those who live in Natick or nearby, as well as those from special interest groups.
nbcboston.com
Should West Bridgewater Taxpayers Pick Up Tab for Town Administrator's Personal Vehicle Repair?
Howard Dempsey recalled how he was about to open his antique store for business one morning last October. "Somebody knocked on the door and came in and asked whether I had video coverage of the parking area," said Dempsey, a West Bridgewater business owner of more than 40 years. "He said his car had just been keyed."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
homenewshere.com
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Make Your Own Charcuterie Board Or Lazy Susan On November 4
6 – 8 p.m. | Town Hall, Room 9. Join us for a fun night out, using a new, simple process of hand scorching your custom design into a beautiful charcuterie board or Lazy Susan. These make wonderful gifts and are available just in time for the holiday season!
RELATED PEOPLE
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington High School Announces September Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 11 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of September:. Emily Doherty (Grade 11, Communicator) AJ Erickson (Grade 12, Learner) Emily Gray (Grade 12, Leader) Allison Hall (Grade 9, Learner) Katelin Hally (Grade 12, Leader) Emma Jensen (Grade...
WCVB
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 8: Employee Gets Fired After Throwing Coffee At Co-Worker; Driver Served Summons; Jogger Does Good Deed
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 8, 2022:. A Glen Road caller reported his fence may have been struck and broken by a vehicle overnight. (11:05am) A resident found a package addressed to a female living out of town while out...
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 7: Police Issue 2 Summonses For Drivers; Squirrel Trapped In Church Closet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, October 7, 2022:. Police issued a citation for failure to stop for a school bus on Salem Street. (7:02am) Paul Richard Musto (69, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Comments / 0