ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma: ‘This Has Been Such a Wakeup Call’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8th0_0iVKyC5I00

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her recent health journey — and revealed she has been diagnosed with stage two melanoma.

Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

Read article

“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, alongside a photo of a scar on her right shoulder. “They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma. Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps.”

The reality star shared that the skin cancer likely was caused by “putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan” as a teenager in the ‘90s, and never "wearing sunscreen" or "getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old.”

“I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot,” she wrote before concluding her post with a call to action.

"This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Mellencamp has discussed her experiences with melanoma. The Indiana native revealed in March that former castmate Kyle Richards took her to the doctor after noticing her skin was changing color.

“This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @ kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal, ” she said via Instagram at the time, adding that she hopes her experience will serve as a reminder “to take action on your own skin.”

Round 2! Morgan Stewart and More Celebs Who've Welcomed Babies Back-to-Back

Read article

Mellencamp tied the knot with husband Edwin Arroyave in 2011 and the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Slate, less than a year later. In 2014, the accountability coach gave birth to son Cruz. Us Weekly broke the news in July 2019 that the couple were expecting baby No. 3 after struggling with fertility issues. (The Skyline Security Management founder is also the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.)

The Bravo star admitted to Us at the time that she doesn’t know how she got pregnant naturally after multiple rounds of IVF and suffering more than one miscarriage.

“Doctors say that sometimes it just happens,” she explained. “There’s no real reason why, maybe it’s because you’ve alleviated the pressure and your body just feels more relaxed to get pregnant?”

Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Read article

In February 2020, the twosome welcomed their third child together, daughter Dove.

“@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be,” Arroyave wrote via Instagram from the hospital room after his wife gave birth.

Comments / 98

Karen Mallon
1d ago

Same I had melanoma on my left leg from sunning like a fool with baby oil thank heaven the derm found it because I would have never known. So I get checked about every 6 mos.

Reply(5)
25
Maureen Osullivan
1d ago

I have stage 3 melanoma. I received immunotherapy Opdivo for 2 years. Now there is no evidence of disease (NED) You're a strong women. You got this.

Reply(2)
14
blanche
1d ago

I'm glad she is getting treatment....I was diagnosed 8 years ago with melanoma cancer IN my lung....They removed my left lung.

Reply(3)
29
Related
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before

Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sunscreen#Bravo
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
HIP HOP
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

226K+
Followers
23K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy