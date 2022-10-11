Read full article on original website
Related
Vacation Station | Fall Break Field Trip Mini Camp
Vacation Station Fall Break mini-camps are in full swing! October 10-14! Vacation Station is for kids in kindergarten – 5th grade. Drop off and Pick up at the Greenwood Fieldhouse at times listed each day. Each day is a fun and exciting field trip to an Indianapolis area favorite:
Head to Greenwood for Fantastic Fall Events
From the brand new Fall Concert Series to the Monster Mash and Halloween Parade, Greenwood has the best Fall Family Events!. On Saturdays through October 15, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors, and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets, and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres.
Where to Go Horseback Riding with Kids Around Indianapolis
My children are absolutely amazed by horses. My son in particular is horse obsessed. We have books, toys, coloring books, stickers, and more dedicated to the animals. Any time we can ride or even just observe horses, the kids are over the moon excited! Do you have a horse lover of your own? Here are some Central Indiana locations for horseback riding.
Pinners is Back with Over 100 Classes & DIY Projects
We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indiana Pinners Conference! This fun-filled event brings Pinterest to life with 250 shopping booths and 100+ hands-on classes. Learn new skills, shop the latest trends, create something cool, and have some fun!. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Fun in Butler County, Ohio | Two Hours from Indianapolis
Butler County, Ohio is just outside of Cincinnati and includes some pretty great places for families to visit. Home to Ohio’s Miami University, the Great Miami River, and Liberty Center, a multi-use venue with shopping, dining, and recreation. Pillar attractions and activities like the Jungle Jim International Market and the Donut Trail, make Butler County a foodie destination for kids and adults.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church | Indianapolis
Cornerstone Lutheran Church in downtown Indianapolis has opened its doors to the community as a safe, free indoor playground. Your kids will be begging to go back each week to hang out with the friendly staff and enjoy a fun, welcoming playtime. Free Indoor Play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Play...
Where to Find Arcade Games and Pinball Around Indianapolis
My kids have eagle eyes for finding arcades. They can spot a pinball machine or arcade game anywhere and love trying them out. Do you or your kids also love an arcade? Central Indiana has tons of options for young and old. You can find anything from retro arcades to the newest and latest games available. We have rounded up a list of all the city has to offer.
Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch
There’s no rule that you have to visit a pumpkin patch in October. But we Midwesterners can hardly resist that urge that wells up in us at the first sign of color in the trees to don a flannel and catch the next hayride into the vines. If you find yourself on the north side of Indy, that quintessential fall pumpkin patch experience is waiting for you at Smith Family Farms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williams Park & Blast Off Playground
Williams Park is a popular destination for families for good reason. The largest park in Brownsburg covers 77 acres and boasts many sought-after amenities. Entertain the your kids all day with 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, shelters, trails, basketball courts, a veterans’ memorial, 2 large restroom facilities, and expansive grass space. Brownsburg also hosts many community events here. If you haven’t already, this is a park worth checking out!
FREE LEGO Themed STEM Day at SMC
SMC and the Automation Factory: Building the Future. In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, SMC will be opening its doors to the community on October 8th from 10-2 for a free, LEGO-themed event hosted by the company’s Women in STEM program. Ever wondered what’s in that huge building at...
Dino & Dragon Stroll | The Ultimate Walk-Thru Dinosaur Experience
The ultimate walk-through experience for dino-lovers of all ages is coming to Indianapolis and Evansville this October! The Dino & Dragon Stroll will be in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza on October 8-9 and in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center on October 14-15. The Dino & Dragon...
Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for October 2022
What could be more romantic than snuggling up with your sweetie in the crisp, cool fall air? Enjoy all the sights, sounds, and smells of fall with our list of 10 date nights for October. Looking for more date night ideas? Check out this list of 100 dates you can plan with your partner throughout the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lark Ranch Pumpkin Patch and More | Fall Family Fun on the Farm
Open every weekend from September 24 – October 29, 2022. Plus, look for special weekdays too!. If fall fun on the farm is what you’re looking for, Lark Ranch is a great place to visit. Located in Greenfield, Indiana, just a short drive from Indianapolis, you’ll find a whole day of fun waiting for you. Grab your pumpkins from the Lark Ranch pumpkin patch and then have a blast with all of the fun activities.
Indy with Kids
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
763
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.https://indywithkids.com/
Comments / 0