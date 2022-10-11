ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL fans stunned as Philadelphia Eagles knocked off top spot in power rankings despite staying unbeaten

By Sunni Upal
 2 days ago
THE Philadelphia Eagles have lost their spot atop the NFL's power rankings despite the fact they remain undefeated.

The Eagles won on the road against the Arizona Cardinals to move to 5-0 on Sunday and are still the only team without a loss.

Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with their victory at Arizona Credit: Reuters
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills smashed Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Credit: Getty Images - Getty

But despite that, they still lost their top spot on NFL media's rankings.

Dan Hanzus released his latest standings on NFL.com on Tuesday.

And the Eagles were bumped down to second place behind the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo beat Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 to improve to 4-1 this season.

Fans couldn't believe the demotion for the Eagles on Hanzus' list.

One said: "The Bills beat up a team missing their best player and have a rookie QB starting his first game and they leap frog the 5-0 team.

"Did you forget the bills lost to the dolphins defense without Byron Jones and the fins offense did nothing?

"I don't remember the Eagles losing."

Another wrote: "Bills played a weak Steelers team with a rookie QB making its first start. They're supposed to win 38-3.

"Doesn't put them above an undefeated team. We've also seen how weak the Rams are, so that first win doesn't hold as much weight. Horrible rankings."

Kansas City Chiefs remained at No. 3 on the list while San Francisco 49ers were fourth and Baltimore Ravens fifth.

Green Bay Packers were big losers after their shock loss to New York Giants, dropping from fourth to eighth.

The team that beat them rose six places to 13th, while the New York Jets also went up nine spots to 17th.

