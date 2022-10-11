ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘join Newcastle in sending scouts to track Rangers wonderkid Leon King’ after starring in Champions League

By Kostas Lianos
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have sent scouts to watch Rangers wonderkid Leon King, reports suggest.

King, 18, has turned a lot of heads recently with some impressive performances in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDNRW_0iVKxXPW00
Rangers ace Leon King has been linked with a number of major clubs Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FJD7_0iVKxXPW00
Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Rangers ace Leon King Credit: Alamy

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are among many clubs keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are facing competition from Newcastle as well as Leeds for the Scotland Under-17 international.

King has already amassed 10 appearances across all competitions this season with the Gers.

The 18-year-old made a good impression last week when he started against Liverpool at Anfield.

King's contract runs out in 2024 and his suitors are looking to take advantage of that major opportunity.

The defender joined Rangers' academy as a child where he developed into a highly-rated centre-back.

United have been dealing with some issues in defence in the last few years.

The Red Devils' manager Erik ten Hag has also had to drop captain Harry Maguire to the bench.

Newcastle are looking to climb up the ranks and turn into title contenders in the near future after their Saudi-led takeover and want to scout the best talents.

Leeds, on the other hand, want to put together a solid unit that will keep them well adrift of the relegation zone this season.

Sports
