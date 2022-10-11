Apple-Books-Top-10

It’s an exciting era for indigenous and First Nations voices in crime fiction, horror, and suspense. “To say that there is a Renaissance in Native American fiction is an understatement,” according to Erika Wurth in an article for Lit Hub penned this January, and genre fiction has in particular seen a huge influx of Native writers over the past few years. In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, we’ve assembled a list of 14 new and upcoming releases to keep you reading well into the next year, featuring noir, mysteries, and so much horror.

