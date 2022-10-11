Apple-Books-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Righteous Prey by John Sandford - 9780593422489 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman - 9780593297353 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult - 9781984818393 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng - 9780593492550 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. My Brother’s Forbidden Friend by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

8. Endless Summer by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316461139 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164935 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

Fortune

Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

NEW YORK (AP) — A literary honor will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir. On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards program, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). Each year, the Obama prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

Anthony Bourdain and the farce of the ‘unauthorized’ biography

“The agents of reticence,” wrote the English poet Ian Hamilton in “Keepers of the Flame,” “have no truck with the agents of disclosure.”. Thwarted by J.D. Salinger as he tried to write the story of the novelist’s life, Hamilton was out for revenge when he penned this work on literary estate management and mismanagement. The title “Keepers of the Flame” was a reference to those in Victorian times who attempted to preserve pure images of the departed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crimereads.com

An Unprecedented Era of Native American Noir

It’s an exciting era for indigenous and First Nations voices in crime fiction, horror, and suspense. “To say that there is a Renaissance in Native American fiction is an understatement,” according to Erika Wurth in an article for Lit Hub penned this January, and genre fiction has in particular seen a huge influx of Native writers over the past few years. In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, we’ve assembled a list of 14 new and upcoming releases to keep you reading well into the next year, featuring noir, mysteries, and so much horror.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

