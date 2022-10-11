ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants

Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
MIAMI, FL
Opa-locka, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis' migrant flight stunt results in new visas for victims, while Abbott throws him under the bus.

Governor Ron DeSantis(via Fox News) Immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane', now the whole stunt seems to have backfired into the face of the Florida Governor as the mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers may be granted special visas to stay in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Willie Logan
fox13news.com

Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeantoday.com

DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians

Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Almost a billion dollars up for grabs in Florida Lottery draw games

MIAMI - Almost a billion dollars will be in play this weekend in the Florida Lottery's three biggest draw games. In Florida Lotto, no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday to win the Jackpot which has increased to $20 million for Saturday's drawing. Speaking of Saturday drawings, the estimated jackpot for Powerball is now at $454 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number on Wednesday. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]

MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
MIAMI, FL

