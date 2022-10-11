ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Gap Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 20.24% in 14 days from $8.2 to $9.86 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 2.75% to $13,918.96, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Gap’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Apache And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Apache (APA), Pacira BioSciences (PCRX), Brunswick Corporation (BC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
STOCKS
via.news

DouYu Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.31% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu rising 10.31% to $1.02 on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.23% to $10,649.15, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DouYu’s...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
via.news

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Tax (HTY), Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), 3M Company (MMM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
via.news

First Financial Northwest And Some Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETV), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
STOCKS
via.news

Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
STOCKS
via.news

Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,948.55, 2.71% up since the last session’s close. Is Nikkei 225 Index a Good Investment?. The Nikkei 225 index is a Japanese share index. The companies...
STOCKS
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lam Research Corporation#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lam Research#Altus#Vector#Cvd Ald#Flex#Versys Metal#Eos#Sp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
via.news

NYSE FANG Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Friday, 14 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,424.06, 2.78% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.2% down from its trailing 24 hours...
STOCKS
via.news

GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.828% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 14 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1489, 0.8278% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.786% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy