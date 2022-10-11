Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Fact Check: Did Johnny Depp Shock New Yorkers In Hudson Valley?
Johnny Depp shocked fans in the Hudson Valley. If you missed him, he should still be in New York. Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York last Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. World-famous actor Johnny Depp joined Beck on stage in Westchester County.
New York City Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A New York woman won a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars. Nhjelae Morris, of Staten Island, claimed a $5 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s "$5,000,000 Riches" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 7. She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
nypressnews.com
Horror in Times Square after woman was ‘seen jumping’ to her death
A woman was yesterday ‘seen jumping’ to her death from Hyatt Centric’s 54th floor roof top bar in Times Square. According to police, she plunged 27 floors from the rooftop of Bar 54 and landed on the 27th floor balcony below. The horrifying incident happened just before...
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
Thrillist
HomeGoods' New Getaway in Upstate New York Transforms for Each Guest
Tucked behind rolling hills and an apple orchard lies a reimagined vacation rental home from HomeGoods, the perfect affordable and wow-worthy weekend getaway from New York City this fall. Available for four weeks in October and November, this unique getaway surrounded by the fall foliage of New York in the...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Man wins $890,000 Verdict in Wrongful-Arrest Case; said NYPD Planted Drugs, Made Girlfriend Falsely Claim Kidnapping
A Brooklyn federal jury awarded $890,000 to a Brooklyn man who accused NYPD officers of planting cocaine on him and forcing his girlfriend to falsely claim he kidnapped her, lawyers and court papers say. The verdict was reached Friday following a trial in which a judge allowed one of the...
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Alexis Ruhlen, 19, says she didn’t think she’d survive Thursday after her boyfriend hid in her car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, at the end of class and forced her to drive with a knife to her face and neck. “He said you’re going to drive,...
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
New Windsor Man Charged With Illegally Distributing More Than 1.2M Oxycodone Pills
A Hudson Valley man was one of eight people charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills. Orange County resident Anthony Mathis, age 55, of New Windsor, was indicted on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a 10-count indictment along with a Brooklyn doctor, office manager, and two pharmacists.
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
