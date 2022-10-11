Read full article on original website
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers
China's aircraft carriers will now be able to use hypersonic weapons courtesy of a breakthrough in logistics and technology that largely simplifies and accelerates the repair and maintenance of the weapons, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Designed to be launched from an aircraft (not a carrier), these weapons...
Phys.org
6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe
A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
9to5Mac
Kuo: Here’s Apple’s roadmap for shifting more iPhone and Mac production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with some new predictions on how Apple can continue to reduce its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the ongoing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on recent supply chain surveys, here’s...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
Android Authority
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
01Need to know: Pixel charging02Wall chargers03Multi-port chargers04Wireless chargers. Following in Apple and Samsung’s footsteps, Google didn’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 series last year, and unsurprisingly, you won’t get one if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagships feature fast charging, but you’ll need the correct charger to ensure you aren’t waiting hours for your phone to charge fully. Google sells one that is ideally suited to fast charge the Pixel 7. There are plenty of excellent third-party options to check out as well. Here are some of the best chargers you can get for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Digital Trends
The OnePlus Nord N300 is launching soon with an unexpected processor
OnePlus has teased that the Nord N300, the successor to the Nord N200, is coming out in the U.S. next month with 33-watt fast charging — an important feature that budget-conscious shoppers will appreciate. The news comes by way of The Verge, which received confirmation of the N300’s launch via a OnePlus spokesperson.
Consumer Reports.org
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review
Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
North Korea blames the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier for latest tensions
North Korea warned that the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a "considerably huge negative splash" in regional security.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
