*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was younger, my grandmother would often tell me stories about her daughter-in-law, whom she hated. From the way my grandmother talked about her, there was no love lost between them. The two women butted heads on almost everything, and my grandmother frequently felt left out and excluded from her own son's life.

15 DAYS AGO