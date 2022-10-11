ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
Tracey Folly

Grandma refused to wear 'ugly' nightgowns picked out by her daughter-in-law: 'When she loses her mind, she won't care'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother opened a present from her son and her daughter-in-law for her birthday, she made a face. The package contained two nightgowns, and she hated them. Her dislike for the gift was likely exacerbated by her dislike of the woman who'd picked them out.
Tracey Folly

Woman devastated when daughter-in-law refuses to allow her to take care of her son's tomato seedlings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was younger, my grandmother would often tell me stories about her daughter-in-law, whom she hated. From the way my grandmother talked about her, there was no love lost between them. The two women butted heads on almost everything, and my grandmother frequently felt left out and excluded from her own son's life.
Aabha Gopan

Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers

In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.
Sheeraz Qurban

True Love: He lost his life saving his girlfriend

Adam Simjee, the boy who lost his life saving his girlfriend, was laid to rest. No one has greater love than the one willing to die for his loved one. He had such great love to protect his girlfriend- a loyal man with the greatest heart.
Tyla

These are the 100 worst-ever baby names

Choosing what to name your child is no easy task - especially when it involves differing opinions from your partner, parents and in-laws. So it would be even more disheartening to find that your favourite potential baby name could be ranked as one of the top 100 on the worst-ever list.
