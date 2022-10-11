Read full article on original website
douglas.co.us
Your new connection to US 85 is open!
Residents in Northwest Douglas County – your new route to US 85 is open!. The Waterton Road Extension – from Rampart Range Road to US 85 – opened this morning right after the Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Voters weigh three candidates for DougCo’s top law enforcement job
From left: Darren Weekly, Darren Hill and Mike Phibbs.(Courtesy the candidates) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
denvergazette.com
Arapahoe clerk’s ‘toxic,’ ‘hostile’ work environment | Jimmy Sengenberger
When Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez took office in 2019, Michele Peterson had already worked in the elections division for 10 years. “I had always planned on retiring from the county, not leaving at 60 years of age,” she reflected. “I didn’t want to leave. I loved my job. I loved making a difference and helping voters.”
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
coloradopolitics.com
$677 million property tax valuation for Gaylord resort is upheld
With a $400 million difference in property value on the line, Colorado's second-highest court has sided with Adams County in upholding a $676.5 million valuation of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The owner of the 1,501-room hotel near Denver International Airport attempted to argue the amenity-rich convention center's...
drhscordnews.com
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
Application opens for college aid, but most Colorado students leave money on the table
COLORADO, USA — In the Manual High School cafeteria Wednesday, senior Lyasia Pyles filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA. Completing the form makes her unique: In Colorado, more than half of her peers don't typically fill it out. According to the state...
Daily Record
Colorado one of the housing markets most vulnerable to price declines across the country
ATLANTA — Housing markets along the West Coast and across the Rocky Mountain region, including Denver, are the most vulnerable to price declines in the coming months as both sellers and buyers readjust their expectations. “The market is clearly turning,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of...
Xcel Energy customers pay extra each month to help others
Utility rates have once again increased and there's another charge Xcel Energy Customers may notice. Or may not."I was shocked I was shocked. Now I don't mind donating money but I wanna donate who I wanna donate," said Joseph Duncan, an Arvada resident and Xcel Energy customer. Duncan is talking about the Energy Assistance charge on his utility bill. The state passed legislation last year allowing the charge, which gives energy assistance to low-income individuals. While he's been paying the charge for the last year, he didn't notice until he got his bill last month. "Most people just look at...
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Evergreen Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
denverite.com
Denver’s Clerk and Recorder printed a couple of mistakes in the Spanish-language ballot guide
The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office printed a couple of mistakes in its Spanish-language Municipal Ballot Information Booklet, which repeats the same language three times, across two different referred questions. The city repeated language describing Referred Question 2J, which addresses taxes for Climate Action, in its description of Referred...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court upholds dismissal of gun group's lawsuit against Larimer sheriff
Colorado's Court of Appeals has agreed a dispute in Larimer County over the adequacy of a gun group's concealed carry training appears to have resolved itself, and the lawsuit against Sheriff Justin Smith must be dismissed. Guns For Everyone, based in Jefferson County, offers safety classes for people seeking concealed...
Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean ‘monopoly,’ experts warn
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Westword
E-470 Expanding Even as Drivers Complain About Toll Bills
Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties formed the E-470 Authority back in 1985, with the goal of extending C-470 east and north to connect it with Interstate 70. And in 1986, the authority sold $722 million in bonds to do just that. Today, E-470 is a toll road that stretches for 47 miles in a semi-circle around the eastern edge of metro Denver; it also connects with the Northwest Parkway to the west of Interstate 25.
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
