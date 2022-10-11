ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosta Gianaris helps Bishop McDevitt boys soccer take down Middletown on senior night

HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FIELD HOCKEY: Westtown Gets At-Home Win Against Germantown Friends on Senior Day

WEST CHESTER, PA--Fundamentals and passing did it for Westtown School when it hosted Germantown Friends School in Friends Schools League action Tuesday, October 11. Westtown dominated Germantown Friends in a 4-0 shutout on their Senior Day. “I think our victory really came from our passing,” said senior quad-captain Grace Rhile....
WEST CHESTER, PA
Prepping for Preps '22-23: West Chester East (Boys)

— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg

MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF Robichaud commits to Arcadia

Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Reilly Robichaud of South Jersey Shamrocks has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich, NJ) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: First Team All-Conference...
GLENSIDE, PA

