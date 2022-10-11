HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO