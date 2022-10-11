Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Bonner-Prendergast Takes Over the Blue; St. Joseph's Prep and Roman Lead the Red
PHILADELPHIA – Not just a big victory. Not even huge. As they celebrated a 26-14 victory over Neumann-Goretti Saturday afternoon in South Philadelphia, Bonner Prendergast’s players and coaches did their best to maintain perspective. Even though the win didn’t clinch anything, it moved the Friars one enormous step...
Katie Reynolds’ 3 goals propel Central Dauphin to soccer win over Cedar Cliff
Katie Reynolds great game Tuesday helped Central Dauphin girls soccer score a 7-1 win against Cedar Cliff. Reynolds finished with three goals.
Lindsey Husic, Amber Liu lead the way for Bishop McDevitt girls soccer in 4-1 win over Berks Catholic
Lindsey Husic scored two goals Monday in a 4-1 win over Berks Catholic. Amber Liu added a goal and an assist. Lizzy Bailey added a goal, and Grace McMurray and Jazmine Bennett each had an assist.
Kosta Gianaris helps Bishop McDevitt boys soccer take down Middletown on senior night
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.
FIELD HOCKEY: Westtown Gets At-Home Win Against Germantown Friends on Senior Day
WEST CHESTER, PA--Fundamentals and passing did it for Westtown School when it hosted Germantown Friends School in Friends Schools League action Tuesday, October 11. Westtown dominated Germantown Friends in a 4-0 shutout on their Senior Day. “I think our victory really came from our passing,” said senior quad-captain Grace Rhile....
Prepping for Preps '22-23: West Chester East (Boys)
— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Stroudsburg High School hires new baseball and basketball coaches
Batter's up: the Mountaineers baseball team has a new coach. The Stroudsburg Area School District Department of Athletics and Activities announced the hiring of Alex Hiscott as the head baseball coach at the last SASD Board of School Directors meeting. Hiscott replaces baseball coach Phil Stokes, who submitted his letter...
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg
MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF Robichaud commits to Arcadia
Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Reilly Robichaud of South Jersey Shamrocks has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich, NJ) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: First Team All-Conference...
