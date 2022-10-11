Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Broncos Announce Their Week 6 Russell Wilson Decision
It was announced this past weekend that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson flew to Los Angeles so he could receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. Wilson received this injection because he's dealing with a strained...
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Time to Schein: Cooper Rush is Great, But This is Dak Prescott's Team!
Adam Schein discusses comments from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy regarding Cooper Rush being the starting quarterback for the Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and team about ‘quarterback’ comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did some damage control Tuesday morning for his comments on Monday. Rivera said on the BIG 100’s Don Geronimo Show that he addressed his quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ team about the matter. “I didn’t have to. I was fortunate enough...
CeeDee Lamb Uses 1 Word To Describe How Dak Prescott Looks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took an important step in his recovery from thumb surgery on Thursday. Prescott was limited in practice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair the injury he suffered in Week 1. "While it doesn't mean he took team snaps, he was in individual...
