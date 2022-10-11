ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Office is accused of failing to disclose important documents to inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal which led to 700 subpostmasters being wrongly convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The Post Office has been accused of failing to disclose thousands of important documents from an inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal that led to more than 700 wrongful convictions.

Lawyers for the subpostmasters accused the Post Office of failing to disclose more than 30,000 documents as the second phase of the inquiry got underway in London today.

They also accused the Post Office of 'malevolent' tactics to frustrate justice, before calling for the inquiry to be adjourned until all relevant paperwork has been made available.

Edward Henry KC, representing the subpostmasters, compared the Post Office's legal team to puppies as he explained they needed to be trained to follow disclosure orders.

He said: 'I’m afraid I can’t use the analogy of a puppy because of course the Post Office are far more sinister and I regret to submit malevolent animal, but you have to train an unruly participant.'

Mr Henry also accused the Post Office of showing 'contempt for the process', adding: 'It has demonstrated time and time again that it cannot be relied upon or trusted to comply with court orders.'

He also said the Post Office was 'an institution which seems incapable of acting fairly towards those it has maimed and marred' as he pushed for an adjournment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPz4O_0iVKaKrQ00
Former post office workers celebrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after their convictions were overturned by the Court of Appeal in April last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nugYg_0iVKaKrQ00
The Post Office has been accused of failing to disclose thousands of important documents from the inquiry

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC also said some of the recent document disclosures related to requests had been made as far back as a year ago, and that the 'limited information' on when the Post Office might have fully completed its disclosure 'puts the inquiry in a very difficult position'.

But he argued that, while it presents a challenge, there was 'not sufficient reason to interrupt good progress that this inquiry is making'.

He added that an adjournment was likely to 'delay and frustrate' the progress that has been made by the inquiry towards fair compensation for all victims of the scandal.

Ruling that the hearing should go ahead as planned, the chairman of the inquiry said he will not hesitate to attribute blame to any party which is found to have either accidentally or purposefully refused to disclose documents.

Sir Wyn Williams insists he will 'use all the extensive powers at my disposal' to ensure all vital paperwork is obtained in the face of either accidental or deliberate failure to disclose them.

He said: 'I wish to make it clear that if I reach a conclusion at any time that there is either accidental or, even worse, deliberate non-disclosure of relevant documents, I will use all the extensive powers at my disposal to obtain the documents which have not been disclosed.'

He added that, if necessary, he would “attribute blame to any party where that is justified in relation to non-disclosure - I will not deflect from being critical”.

However, Kate Gallafent KC, for the Post Office, said the company 'emphatically' denies any allegation that it has deliberately sought to make late or partial disclosure of relevant documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9EFw_0iVKaKrQ00
Postmaster Tom Hedges (holding Champagne) celebrates outside the High Court In London after 39 former subpostmasters had their convictions overturned

The inquiry was told the Post Office had notified the inquiry that it was 'undertaking a significant organisation and review of a large number of boxes of hardcopy documents and files held at various Post Office locations throughout the United Kingdom'.

Ms Gallafent said around 95,000 documents have been produced to the inquiry by the Post Office.

Starting in 1999, the Post Office began installing Horizon accounting systems - but faults in the software led to thousands of users suffering unexplained losses in their branches' accounts.

The Post Office subsequently demanded that the subpostmasters and subpostmistresses cover the shortfalls, with more than 700 wrongfully prosecuted for theft, fraud and false accounting between 1999 and 2015.

But in December 2019, a High Court judge ruled that the system contained a number of 'bugs, errors and defects' and there was a 'material risk' that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were in fact caused by it.

Many have had their convictions overturned since the Hugh Court ruling.

Evidence in Phase Two will begin being heard on October 18, after all the opening statements have been completed this week.

It will examining the procurement, design, pilot, roll-out and modifications of Horizon.

Comments / 1

