ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 32, who stabbed himself on board a train at London’s Euston station is detained on suspicion of murder after discovery of 36-year-old woman's body 70 miles away

By Tom Cotterill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A man who stabbed himself in front of horrified passengers on a train at London’s Euston station has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a 36-year-old mother's body 70 miles away.

Officers were called to reports a 32-year-old man had been found with serious injuries at the north London railway station just before midday on Friday.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital for emergency treatment where he remains under police guard and medical supervision.

Just after midday the same day, officers discovered the body of 36-year-old mother, Diana Dafter at an address in Lower Mounts, Northampton, 70 miles away.

Northamptonshire Police said a Home Office pathologist has since confirmed she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UB4L_0iVKXdti00
Diana Dafter was found with fatal stab wound at an address in Lower Mounts, Northampton,on Friday. Now police have arrested a man who stabbed himself on a train in London in connection with her alleged murder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQoR9_0iVKXdti00
Police sealed off parts of Euston station in north London after a man stabbed himself on a train in front of horrified passengers on Friday (Picture is a file image of officers at the station)

The force said specialist search teams and forensic officers have spent more than 72 hours inside the property at Lawrence Court gathering evidence.

The arrested man, from Northampton, will be quizzed on suspicion of murder and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team, said: 'This has been an intensive few days of police activity during which a large number of officers and staff have been deployed to gather evidence from scenes in Northampton and at London Euston.

'The suspect is now under police guard at a hospital facility in London and we will be making arrangements in due course for him to be transferred to police custody.'

The discovery of Ms Dafter's body left her neighbours horrified. Brian Woolard, who has lived in the area for nearly 15 years, told ITV News Anglia: 'It was a bit of a shock for everybody. It’s not a rough estate, it’s quiet. It’s lovely, the kids play out in the corner there.'

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged killing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo14x_0iVKXdti00
Officers were called to Euston station just before 12pm today to reports of a man with serious injuries on board a train (file photo of an Avanti West Coast train at Euston station)

As previously reported, parts of Euston railway station were sealed off by British Transport Police (BTP) after a man knifed himself in front of horrified passengers.

Speaking at the time, a BTP spokesman said: 'Officers were called to Euston station at 11.48am this morning (October 7) following reports of a man seriously injured onboard a train.

'Paramedics also attended and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

'At this stage, it is believed he has sustained self-inflicted injuries.'

Detectives investigating the death of Ms Dafter are now urging those with any information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211 of Friday, October 7, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Northamptonshire Police#Violent Crime#Lower Mounts#Home Office#Lawrence Court#Major Crime Team
Daily Mail

Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears

Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Georgia high school football star, 18, is shot dead in mall parking lot while on a date with his girlfriend: Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, are arrested as cops investigate motive

Two teenage boys have been arrested for shooting dead a Georgia high school football star in a mall parking lot while he was on a date with his girlfriend. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot dead in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's outside of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville on October 5 following an altercation with two others.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Parents of Olivia Pratt-Korbel watch in court as her alleged killer and his 'getaway driver' appear for the first time charged over the nine-year-old's murder

Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel's parents came face to face with the man accused of killing her as he appeared in court for the first time. Thomas Cashman, 34, was in Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender by helping him dump his clothes and drive him to an address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

649K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy