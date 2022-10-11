Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association. She was a past member of the American Legion in Detroit before moving north and a member of the Mio Moose Lodge #1035 and the Grayling Eagles #3465. Ann loved to entertain. She enjoyed cooking, socializing, and making those around her happy. She excelled at making those around her know they were loved. She is and will be deeply missed.

