Elon Musk Says He’s Personally Handling Kanye’s Antisemitism Problem

By Sheila McClear
 2 days ago

Elon Musk, space invader and chronic Twitter suitor, let it be known that he has had words with Kanye West about the hip-hop-religion-fashion mogul’s abuse of Musk’s potential platform—using it to post a message on Saturday that was widely received as antisemitic.

After giving the embattled genius-of-his-generation a hearty welcome back to Twitter, where Ye had missing for some time, Musk assured the tweeting world, “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

West wrote in the questionable tweet, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

First of all, it’s DEFCON (Defense Condition) not “death con,” so who knows what evil Kanye’s plan would involve. Secondly, U.S. DEFCON levels of nuclear readiness go from 5, being the least worrisome, to 1, being the WOPR computer dooming the world to annihilation in WarGames —meaning that Kanye threatened to reach medium levels of rage in his nocturnal babbling.

In any case, the tweet was taken down an hour later for being in violation of Twitter’s rules, and West’s account was locked. West had only returned to Twitter on Friday after a long hiatus and after being bounced off Instagram, also for using anti-semitic language, Meta has confirmed.

The Instagram post was part of an exchange with Sean Combs over the “White Lives Matter” shirts that West debuted during Fashion Week . “I didn’t like our convo,” West wrote: “I’m selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money”.

Combs asked Ye to stop selling the shirts, and West replied: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

He captioned the post, “Jesus is Jew.”

Instagram deleted the post and restricted West’s account for violating its rules.

West was interviewed Thursday by Fox News human Tucker Carlson, where he again spewed forth what some just might consider to be rabidly antisemitic language and prejudice. However, the audience didn’t hear it, as Fox edited it out , according to Rolling Stone . In the parts of the interview that were removed, West was reportedly fixated on Jewish stereotypes, saying he’d prefer his kids knew Hanukkah before Kwanzaa because “it will come with some financial engineering.”

Kanye also told Carlson that he trusts working with Latinos “more than—I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.” He also informed Carlson that “judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something” (He asked for that one to be edited out of the final cut).

Others thought West’s comments weren’t such a big deal. Conservative performer Candace Owens said on her podcast, “If you are an honest person, you did not think [West’s] tweet was antisemitic… It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset.”

Others were not so easy on the Ye. For instance, Friends star David Schwimmer who stated, among other things, what many believe to be the most basic truth in the case: “Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot.”

